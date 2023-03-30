Hip Hop Has a New Mascot

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Nation Entertainment's own 11-Year-Old National Music Phenom, Marc Jakob Lewis, a.k.a. "Prince Marc Jakob", introduces "P.M.J.", a Giant Custom-Made, Lifelike Mascot; as a Fun, Friendly & Fictitious nearly {7ft. tall Replication of Himself}. In response to his rapidly emergent fan-base, also as a clever way to attract further exposure to his Uplifting Music & Message, "Prince Marc Jakob" is making his indelible "Mark" in the Field of Entertainment, by being One of America's First Professional Kid Entertainers with an Official Mascot.

11-Year-Old, Multi-Million Streaming Recording Artist (PRNewswire)

"One of America's First Professional Kid Entertainers with an Official Mascot."

Recently responsible for Millions of Streams on various Global Music Platform Giants such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Tidal & more, within only a few short months, "P.M.J." has gained a tremendous National Following; with performances and events spanning from Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, Alabama, Maryland, and Georgia.

Proven to be an Outstanding Showman and True Crowd-Pleaser, when asked why he decided to design an "Animated Mascot Replica" of himself, "P.M.J." replied, "Well I figured that Sports Teams have Mascots, and they attract allot of attention, so if I had a "Giant Version of Me", then more people, everywhere we go, will want to learn more about my music as well as my message; plus I think they're pretty cool!"

Currently, "P.M.J." has a plethora of Upcoming Dates scheduled, including a $100k Grand Prize Performance at the BET Awards Weekend June 25th in Los Angeles, Ca; presented by 2HotRadio.com. With the success of his New Singles "TikTok", "7 Days", "Stay in School" and other fan favorites, you can definitely expect to see plenty of "Prince Marc Jakob" and his enormous mascot at Schools, Special Events, Live Performances and more; in a city near you.

Management: Lamar or Kimberly Robinson

Phone: 470-655-8187

Instagram: @prince_marc_jakob

Tik-Tok: @princemarcjakob

Web: www.Princemarcjakob.com

Spotify/Soundcloud/Tidal/Apple Music: "Prince Marc Jakob"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emerald Nation Entertainment LLC