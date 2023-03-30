My Code Named Latest Recipient of Publicis Media's Inclusion Investment Fund Led by APX Content Ventures

My Code will work alongside APX Content Ventures to create and distribute content that amplifies diverse voices

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the largest multicultural media company in the United States which enables publishers, storytellers, brands and agencies to connect with diverse audiences, has been named a recipient of Publicis Media's Inclusion Investment Fund. This fund, announced as part of Publicis Media's Once & For All Coalition , is a $25 million fund designed to help diverse-owned, -operated, and/or -targeted partners develop content that spotlights diverse voices and storylines.

The fund is managed by APX Content Ventures, a division of Publicis Media and a global unit dedicated to investing in quality, and mission-driven programming. To date, this effort has funded over 25 content ideas across more than a dozen diverse suppliers.

As the latest recipient of this fund, My Code will work with its in-house creative team to develop and elevate original programming that resonates with multicultural audiences. My Code will produce a reality competition series, "The Right Pitch," which will give diverse creators a platform to showcase their skills and insight as storytellers as they compete for the opportunity to direct and produce campaigns for top global brands. The series will be available on multiple streaming platforms and will be available as a first-to-market sponsorship opportunity for Publicis Groupe clients.

"We are very proud to be selected as a content production partner by the Inclusion Investment Fund alongside other notable media companies," said Damian Benders, General Manager of B Code. "My Code is committed to enabling and supporting Black, Hispanic, AANHPI and LGBTQIA creative innovators who aren't just ahead of the trendsetting curve, but shaping it. This partnership allows us to put those multicultural voices who are often overlooked in the driver-seat and further focus on providing data-driven and culturally nuanced content to multicultural audiences."

"This relationship with APX Content Ventures is exactly the type of partnership that we strive to make and value immensely as we have a common mission and shared goal of creating programming that authentically captures and engages diverse audiences," said Jennifer White, COO of My Code. "The development and launch of this original series provides an incredible opportunity to utilize our expertise within the multicultural space to bring forth fresh ideas that are authentic and engaging."

"We're excited to add My Code to our growing list of fund recipients as we continue to expand industry investment in authentic multicultural programs," said Allie Dvorin, Senior Vice President, APX Content Ventures. "We have shared values of ensuring diversity throughout the development process that will support both multicultural creators and consumers."

To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic, female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA.

About APX Content Ventures

APX Content Ventures is a global unit dedicated to investing in quality, and mission-driven programming. Part of Publicis Media, its purpose is to find, fund and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection and trust. Live in the UK, US, Germany and Italy, it has generated hundreds of programs across all genres, from ground-breaking documentaries to global entertainment formats and world-class scripted series.

