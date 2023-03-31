Wondershare Filmora 12 Integrated ChatGPT to Offer Swift Script Feature with AI Copywriting

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, a leading video editing software, has integrated ChatGPT, a plug-in that generates relevant text for video scripts, captions, and descriptions. This new feature reduces tool switching and enhances video editing speed.

With ChatGPT, Filmora users can access the GPT interface, which generates text related to the copywriting process in video editing. Videographers can use this feature to create video scripts, chapter themes, titles, social media captions, descriptions, and more, all within the Filmora editing platform. This empowers creators who use Filmora to create more content with professional advice and better engagement.

"ChatGPT is a game-changer for video editing," Said by Wondershare CEO, Tobee Wu. "By integrating this plug-in into our software, we are providing our users with an innovative solution to improve their creative efficiency. Whether you are a business owner, creator, influencer, or professional videographer, Filmora plus ChatGPT boosts efficiency by generating text content without leaving the Filmora editing platform, streamlining the editing process and enhancing video content."

This new feature positions Filmora as a leader in video editing software that offers an integrated copywriting solution. Filmora is the first major video editor to offer this feature, making ChatGPT a unique selling proposition for Filmora.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year. To get the free trial of Filmora 12, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/ . Learn more about Filmora on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Filmora 12

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind, featuring smoother performance and a new, intuitive UX and UI design. With advanced AI functions, over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you will have everything you need to perfect your videos while maintaining your creative vision.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

