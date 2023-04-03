GNC's Live Well Foundation and the American Diabetes Association Team Up to Launch National Fundraising Campaign

Company embarks on six-week journey to help more people Live Well

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 37 million people are living with diabetes in the U.S. today. And, 1 in 3 U.S. adults is prediabetic. Let that sink in. With more than 1.4 million people newly diagnosed each year, the need for fundraising to advance research, innovative treatments, and support structures has never been greater. So, with its global focus on health and wellness, GNC's Live Well Foundation has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to launch a national fundraising campaign.

"Our partnerships with leading scientists, universities, toxicologists, and safety partners allows us to digest research, embark on clinical studies, and ensure we're developing innovative solutions to help people Live Well around the world. This commitment to creating industry-leading, science-backed products has cultivated trust and loyalty with consumers much like what the ADA has done," said Yong Kai Wong, Executive Vice Chairman, GNC. "The ADA is one of the most respected leaders in their space and we're grateful to be able to work together to support their mission to eradicate the disease."

From now through May 13, 2023, consumers can join the cause and donate at their local GNC store or online at GNC.com. During each transaction shoppers can elect to round up to the nearest dollar or chose from donation increments of $1, $3, $5, or $10. All proceeds will benefit the ADA and support the millions of people impacted by the disease across the country.

GNC has a long history of charitable giving to worthy causes including breast cancer research, ALS, and women's health. The company also deploys a national giving strategy through its Live Well Foundation.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com . To learn more about the ADA, please visit https://diabetes.org/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

