eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on April 3, 2023, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement stock unit awards to Ketan Babaria, who joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer on January 21, 2023, and Lara Sasken, who joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Communications on February 4, 2023. Each of these awards was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

Mr. Babaria's stock unit award covers 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock and will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of January 10, 2023, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, subject to Mr. Babaria's continued service with the Company through the vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

Ms. Sasken's stock unit award covers 137,564 shares of the Company's common stock and will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of February 10, 2023, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, subject to Ms. Sasken's continued service with the Company through the vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

The stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to each new employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

