District Taco Signs Multiple Franchise Deals Nationwide

Fast-casual Mexican Restaurant Emerges as a Leader in the Industry

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- District Taco , a fast-casual Mexican restaurant serving fresh, healthy and authentic Yucatán-inspired creations, is continuing their expansion after signing development deals nationwide. District taco currently has 14 locations open throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The company plans to open 10 to 15 franchised locations each year, hitting 80 locations by 2027.

District Taco (PRNewswire)

Within the last six months, District Taco signed multi-unit development deals that will bring 40 locations to Central and West Florida, 10 to New Jersey, and 10 to the Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads, and Tidewater areas of Virginia.

District Taco is differentiated in the market by its Yucatán flavor profile, inspired by their co-founder's family recipes. They proudly serve breakfast and lunch tacos, burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, and more. Never wanting to compromise quality, the brand ensures freshness by preparing their food daily. Chiles and tomatoes are roasted on the premises, grilled meats are marinated with a secret combination of citrus and spices that are indigenous to the Yucatán region, and chips and salsa are made in-house daily. Their innovative menu items are fully customizable, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

"We're excited to expand District Taco's presence and have established a unique concept and franchising model to support our franchise partners," said Vice President of Franchise Development, Tina Gantz. "Fueling our expansion with motivated partners is just one way for us to continue our mission of providing customers with an experience that exceeds expectations, from our high-quality ingredients, to our outstanding customer service."

This brand was born of the ingenuity of Osiris Hoil and his neighbor, Marc Wallace and built on the American dream. Hoil moved to the United States from Mexico in the hopes of becoming an entrepreneur. When he lost his construction job due to the 2008 housing bubble, he combined his passion for Mexican cooking with his new American lifestyle. From its humble beginnings in 2009 as a food cart serving breakfast tacos, today District Taco has emerged as a leading multi-unit restaurant franchise.

Today, District Taco is at the forefront of innovation. Their tech stack is accessed through a proprietary portal to simplify operations for owners and to streamline the guest experience. This includes easy online ordering, a custom mobile app, an exciting new loyalty program for increased customer engagement, and more.

"District Taco began as a small dream and has now expanded across several states due to our commitment to serving fresh, authentic Mexican food and our focus on innovation," said Co-Founder Osiris Hoil. "This is an exciting step for our brand and we are making a name for ourselves as leaders in the industry."

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners. Top candidates include multi-unit operators or senior restaurant professionals with experience operating five or more restaurants who are motivated to grow with an emerging franchise brand.

For more information about District Taco Franchising, please visit https://franchising.districttaco.com/

ABOUT DISTRICT TACO

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch a District Taco food cart. Since then, District Taco has grown to fourteen locations and employs more than 300 people in and around Washington D.C. and Philadelphia metro areas. Their mission is to serve quality - Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow on Twitter @DistrictTaco, Instagram @DistrictTaco, and Facebook/districttaco.

