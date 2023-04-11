GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION TO AWARD $3 MILLION IN GRANTS TO SUPPORT ARTS EDUCATION NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts, today announced its plans to award $3 million in grants to organizations nationwide focused on providing art programming to children. This year also marks its 5th anniversary in its mission to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under resourced communities.

(left to right) Peter Lanzavecchia, vice chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation Board of Directors and president/owner, Genesis of Cherry Hill, Tedros Mengiste, board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation Board of Directors and vice president of sales operations, Genesis Motor America, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Cheri Walsh, board president, Exploring the Arts, Dayven Martinez, student, Exploring the Arts, John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation in New York on March 5, 2023 (Photo/Genesis) (PRNewswire)

"Genesis Inspiration Foundation believes that the arts can open doors, foster collaboration, and help youth achieve their fullest potential," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are honored to be able to support organizations that share in our mission and firmly believe in a well-rounded education that includes the arts."

Since its inception in 2018, Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. Funding for Genesis Inspiration Foundation is made possible by Genesis retailers and Genesis Motor America.

"Creating more opportunities for children and introducing them to a new world of the possible is at the heart of Genesis Inspiration Foundation," said Walter Dawson, board chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are thrilled the Genesis Inspiration Foundation will reach even more youth with this year's $3 million commitment and continue to improve their access to arts programs."

The full list of grant recipients will be announced later this year.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America