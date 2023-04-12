16Rock Asset Management Appoints James Pruskowski as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Business Development

Boutique municipal investment manager taps long-term BlackRock veteran to lead newly formed entity

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 16Rock Asset Management (16Rock), a full-service asset manager specializing in U.S. Municipal Bond investment solutions, announced today that James Pruskowski has been appointed as its Chief Investment Officer and Head of Business Development. Mr. Pruskowski will lead the firm in its next phase of growth building on its history of managing investment funds and separate accounts dedicated to the U.S. municipal market. 16Rock is a newly formed entity of 16th Amendment Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor.

"We are thrilled to have one of the most respected names in the industry join the firm," said CEO Jed McCarthy

Based at 16Rock's headquarters in New York, Mr. Pruskowski will drive investment strategy and outcome-oriented solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients worldwide. 16Rock's Chief Executive Officer Jed McCarthy said, "I am thrilled to have James join the firm. He is one of the most respected names in the industry who has worked with clients all around the world to solve some of today's most complex challenges." The firm's President John Lee commented, "James' expertise in asset management will help accelerate our growth, focusing on providing global clients with innovative municipal products and investment excellence."

Prior to joining 16Rock, Mr. Pruskowski served as Managing Director, Head of Institutional & Wealth Management for Municipal Bonds at BlackRock. Since 2004 he was the Head Portfolio Manager and served on the department's management committee which is responsible for leading the firm's Municipal Bond department. His career at BlackRock started in 1994 where he was one of the early employees who helped build the firm's solutions, financial institutions business, and its municipal bond franchise.

About 16Rock Asset Management

16Rock is an affiliate of 16th Amendment Advisors LLC ("16th Amendment"), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor based in New York. Under the leadership of its founding members, Jed McCarthy and John Lee, 16th Amendment manages the Five Star(1)-rated Vicksburg Municipal Fund, as well as separate accounts for high-net-worth investors.

16th Amendment and James Pruskowski formed 16Rock Asset Management LLC to build an industry leading asset management firm specializing in municipal bonds. Building on James' decades of experience, 16Rock leverages the trading capabilities of 16th Amendment to provide innovative managed account solutions, transition management services, and alternative investments.

