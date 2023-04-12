Accure Acne, Inc. Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with Addition of Industry Veteran Alfred Intintoli

The Accure Laser is the next generation laser platform for the treatment of acne. The addition of Alfred "Al" Intintoli strengthens the capabilities of Accure Acne, this innovative company that is the first with both FDA and CE Mark clearances for a 1726nm laser for the treatment of mild-to-severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc.™ (www.accureacne.com), a pioneer in the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of acne, announced today that Alfred (Al) Intintoli has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Intintoli has over forty years of professional experience in laser, optical and medical device development. He has a unique combination of research & development, engineering, operations, regulatory, quality, clinical trial oversight, intellectual property and product commercialization experience that is well suited as Accure transitions into a world-class commercial organization. Mr. Intintoli spent the past eight years leading a team at Trice Medical from an early-stage start-up through to commercialization. During this time, Mr. Intintoli grew their medical device offerings, and incorporated products from three acquisitions into the quality and regulatory systems as well as expanded upon their original product offerings. Prior to that experience, Mr. Intintoli held ever-increasing roles in research & development, engineering, clinical trial oversight, and operations at PhotoMedex, Surgical Laser Technologies, Quantronix Corporation, the Kearfott Division of the Singer Company, and the Laboratory of Laser Energetics. Mr. Intintoli has a B.S. degree in optical engineering (with distinction) from the University of Rochester, Institute of Optics. Mr. Intintoli is a member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) and the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), and holds numerous patents in the fields of neurosurgery, hysteroscopy, arthroscopy, hair regrowth suppression, ultraviolet phototherapy, tissue visualization and laser delivery.

"We believe that Al adds significant strength to Accure, particularly at this critical phase as we transition to commercialization" commented Christopher Carlton, Accure Acne, Inc.'s Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Intintoli succeeds Henrik Hofvander, who led our technological development and remains with Accure as Chief Technology Officer- Emeritus. In this new role, Mr. Hofvander will focus primarily on translating the innovations incorporated in the Accure Laser into Accure's intellectual property portfolio and patent filings," continued Mr. Carlton.

"I am very excited to join Accure at this critical time, with the Accure Laser System having recently received FDA clearance for the treatment of mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris," said Mr. Intintoli. "With multiple IRB-approved studies in-process, the Accure Laser continues to deliver impressive clinical results after four monthly treatments, with some subjects followed beyond a year and some up to 24 months. It truly is an important time to join Accure!"

About Accure Acne, Inc.

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to eliminate acne. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world. We are pioneering transformative solutions that will answer this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide.

Learn more about Accure and our commitment to acne: www.accureacne.com

