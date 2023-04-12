Faces of South Tampa Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Increases Its Presence in Florida to Three Clinics -

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Jennifer and Michael Puleo and their team to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Located in Tampa Bay, Florida, Faces of South Tampa is widely recognized as one of the most successful medical aesthetics clinics in the United States.

Operating out of a beautifully restored century-old mansion, Faces of South Tampa combines the historic warmth and charm of South Tampa with the sophistication and energy of a cutting-edge medical aesthetics clinic. From the beginning, Faces of South Tampa has resolutely adhered to a model of impeccable service combined with undeniable, superior results. At the center of those superior results is Jennifer, who, as an APRN, has been at the forefront of medical aesthetics for over twenty years. Her thought leadership has been recognized by Allergan, where she is a member of their Aesthetic Leadership Forum and clinical advisory board for Botox Cosmetic and Juvéderm.

Speaking on their reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Jennifer and Michael shared, "We are so proud of everything the team at Faces of South Tampa has accomplished since we first opened in 2009, and we know there is still so much more that we can do. When considering partners who could help us take our practice to the next level, the single most important decision factor was finding a group that would value our team and patients as much as we do. MSP is that group. They have a strong track record of working closely with their clinics to understand what makes each one so unique, and ensuring that those values and practices are not just preserved but enhanced. We are excited about how this partnership will benefit everyone at Faces of South Tampa."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Providing Michelin Star patient experiences is at the core of what makes MSP clinics so unique, so when choosing which clinics we are going to acquire we put a lot of value in what their patients are saying. Two things really stand out about Faces of South Tampa. First, how consistently their patients talk about how they feel valued, listened to, and treated as an individual. In meeting Jennifer, Mike, and their team, it is immediately clear why this is the experience – they all genuinely care about their patients and about each other. Together they have made Faces of South Tampa a place where people feel more like family members than patients or colleagues. In addition, Faces of South Tampa has to be one of the best managed medical aesthetic clinics we have encountered, and it is a credit to Mike and Jennifer to have built something so successful. We are thrilled to have the Faces of South Tampa family join our larger MSP family."

