Home Concierge Service Virtuo Celebrates 10,000th Customer

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Virtuo—an innovative service that provides move and home concierge services to homeowners—announced their 10,000th customer. Virtuo works with homebuilders, brokers and other real estate service providers to make the move in, live in and build on experiences easy and exceptional. The 10,000th customer moved into a community in Edmonton, AB built by Hopewell Residential.

"We're really excited about this milestone," said Casey Kachur, CEO and co-founder of Virtuo. "The sustained growth in our business is awesome, but we've also been able to scale our team and systems, all while increasing customer satisfaction to industry-leading levels."

"I'm so proud of the Virtuo team and this success," said Sanders Lee, Executive Chairman of The Hopewell Group of Companies and an early investor in Virtuo. "Their model was innovative from the start and it's been great seeing them grow and start expanding to more and more home services. And it's especially exciting that they achieved the 10,000th milestone with a family moving into one of our communities."

Virtuo used two key strategies to achieve this milestone:

Developing a scalable people and platform approach to their business. Homebuyers use a mobile app to engage with a real, human concierge. Their concierge uses a combination of direct relationships with service providers and an advanced backend to source, manage and direct everything the homeowner needs.

A relentless focus on consumer experience. Their team is consistently engaging with homebuyers, capturing data and refining their service to ensure that it is always excellent for the buyer and easy to grow for the builder.

About Virtuo, Inc.: Virtuo, Inc. was started in 2017 to make the home-buying experience easy, seamless and amazing. With over 30 homebuilder partners across North America, Virtuo operates in multiple cities. Their advanced technology platform uniquely enables real, human concierges to help homeowners with everything they need, from initial purchase, through move-in, possession and well beyond. HTTP://www.virtuo.com.

