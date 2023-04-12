Insider launches Integration Hub, WhatsApp Commerce, Personalized Search, and more than 20 new features to help businesses scale and future-proof their CX

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider —a marketing platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences—launched over 20 industry-leading features this quarter, including their Integration Hub , WhatsApp Commerce , Eureka — personalized search on web, Web Push support for Mac Safari, iOS, and iPadOS , and more. These advancements aim to help businesses future-proof their customer experience and propel revenue from one centralized platform.

Insider helps over 1,200 leading enterprise brands and high-growth startups—including Samsung , Pizza Hut , Clarins , Madeira Madeira , Marks & Spencer , Virgin , Burger King , Toyota , Singapore Airlines , CNN , Lenovo , and MAC — accelerate digital growth and create delightful customer experiences by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences.

To support changing user behavior and a fast-changing economy, Insider launched a range of new products and features to deliver more value to businesses by leveraging the power of their existing tech stack. This quarter, Insider delivered innovative solutions to amplify channel capabilities and help brands treat every touchpoint as a revenue driver and opportunity for conversion.

Introducing Insider's Integration Hub

Offering over 100 tools and connectors, Insider's Integration Hub means brands can now integrate their existing tech stack with Insider to increase operational efficiency, unify their data, and elevate their customer experiences.

This new launch aims to help businesses scale their customer experiences (CX) seamlessly by integrating with pre-selected tools or opting for custom integrations with APIs. Insider's Integration Hub offers integrations across more than 20 categories, including CRM, Analytics, Ads, Social Media, and more—allowing businesses to combine the power of their martech stack and create highly individualized experiences for users with unified data.

WhatsApp Commerce: Create end-to-end conversational buying experiences within WhatsApp

Insider's biggest launch of the quarter was WhatsApp Commerce —following the recent acquisition of MindBehind and becoming an official Meta Business Solutions Partner (BSP). Insider now offers 360-degree WhatsApp solutions starting from WhatsApp Business account creation, template approval, campaign creation, opt-in templates, segmentation, personalization, reporting, and more.

With this launch, consumers can discover, browse and buy products, and engage with businesses — right within the app where they spend most of their time — and in the conversational style they use with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Commerce allows businesses to deliver immersive web-style experiences within WhatsApp, combined with the power of two-way conversational messaging. This pioneering technology will enable businesses to create seamless buying experiences, from sending personalized promotions, capturing leads, and launching products to delivering post-purchase confirmations and loyalty experiences.

Businesses in any industry can benefit from WhatsApp Commerce, since the app is now the most popular messaging channel in the world, with over 2 billion active users and an open rate of 99%. It provides opportunities to improve product discovery, increase sales, uplift AOV, optimize CAAC, increase CLTV, and improve repeat purchases by running niche campaigns like product launches for retail, flight reminders with ancillary sales for travel, lead generation tools like interest calculators for banking and finance, and test drive booking forms for automotive, enabling users to complete their goal with fewer clicks and no redirects.

"Insider's WhatsApp Commerce has fundamentally changed how we interact with our customers. We are now able to meet our audience where they already are and offer complete order booking experiences at the touch of a button within their favorite app. Insider's WhatsApp Commerce allows us to build more personalized and conversational purchase experiences for our audience as an extension of our promotional campaigns — allowing them to leverage our offers, browse our menu, and place an order without leaving WhatsApp. This has significantly reduced cart abandonment by 61% and improved our monthly average order value by 38%."

- E-commerce Director, Food Retailer

With WhatsApp Commerce, brands can leverage templates like product cards, category lists, catalogs, conversational flows, rich CTA messages, payment integrations and more to influence customers.

Integrate with CDPs to unify data and scale experiences

Businesses can now leverage Insider's most popular CDP integrations, such as Segment , Tealium , and mParticle to exchange user events and audience data to activate deeper segmentation on Insider. These integrations empower brands to provide hyper-personalized recommendations based on user data, and leverage offline user data, loyalty scores, purchase history, and category preferences to create highly relevant online experiences.

Reduce CAC with personalized remarketing on social media platforms like Tiktok and Facebook

Businesses can now deliver powerful remarketing campaigns on channels like Google Ads , Tiktok , Facebook Ads , and Facebook offline advertising by leveraging user actions on Web, App, and other channels, supported by Insider.

TikTok's popularity makes it one of the best choices for different verticals including retail, banking, finance, travel, and automotive brands to remarket and re-engage their visitors and users. Insider's AI-powered segmentation empowers businesses to leverage over 25 algorithms to create razor-sharp segments based on user behavior. And, with Insider's one-click TikTok integration, businesses can send these fine-tuned segments to TikTok to reduce CAC and accelerate engagement.

Fast integration, seamless connections, increased efficiency

Other popular integrations include a plug-and-play connection with Shopify , two-way data connections with analytics tools like Mixpanel and Amplitude, connection with CRM tools like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Hubspot, retail apps, productivity tools, and support solutions like Zendesk and more.

''Insider's team proactively supported us during the integration process, suggesting best practices that will help us squeeze more out of their platform. With Insider, our whole marketing process has been greatly simplified, and it is this, along with the admirable tech support, that makes them a great choice for us at LEGO.'

- Marketing and eCommerce Manager at LEGO

Eureka: Personalize search results for online shoppers with AI-led recommendations

Eureka is a product discovery platform that enables brands to curate intelligent, relevant, and faster search experiences by showing personalized recommendations powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing.

Search results on Eureka reflect every shopper's unique interests and affinities, such as their preferred brands, sizes, styles, and colors. The most relevant products for each user are ranked and displayed at the top of the search results to assist shoppers in discovering their favorite products faster than ever before.

"We love the feature of predicting search terms and displaying search results that are unique to each user based on their affinity. It is one of the coolest features we have on our website, which really helps us stand apart from our competition."

- Ecommerce Director, Eveshop

Eureka's advanced faceting filters and sorting capabilities help improve search precision and speed up product discovery by allowing shoppers to filter products based on characteristics and attributes.

Increase subscriber reach with Web Push for Safari users on Mac, iOS, and iPad

Following Apple's recent beta launch of Web Push for home screen web apps for iOS and iPadOS 16.4 , Insider is extending Web Push support for these devices. This launch means that push notifications from web apps on iOS and iPad will now show up on the Lock Screen, in the Notification Center, and on paired Apple Watches, assuring higher open and click-through rates for brands. Now, notifications from web apps will work exactly like notifications from other apps.

Brands will soon be able to send push notifications to Safari web apps on users' home screens for hand-held devices—even when the app isn't open. This means marketers can expand their audience reach to over 1.5 billion active iOS users and iPad users with personalized push notifications.

Recognized as the #1 Leader in integrations, mobile marketing, personalization, and CDP categories by G2

G2 Spring Reports confirmed Insider as the #1 Leader in multiple categories, recognized by users for their industry-leading capabilities and fast time to value. 98% of Insider's customers believe the product is heading in the right direction, with 96% open to recommending them to prospects looking for an AI-led cross-channel journey orchestration solution, mobile-first strategy, and integration capabilities.

Insider will continue to focus on empowering businesses to craft individualized experiences with richer capabilities, faster execution, and higher results — keeping customer preferences and unified customer data at the crux of these experiences.

Get in touch with Insider's growth consultants for a personalized demo to discover how Insider can help you overcome your toughest growth challenges.

About Insider

Insider helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Learn more at: useinsider.com

