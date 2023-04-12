Tom Cameron becomes OverIT's new Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, leading Field Service Management software provider, has announced the appointment of Tom Cameron, as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a role reporting to OverIT's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo.

Cameron joins OverIT at a strategic moment in the company's history and brings 20+ years of B2B software experience holding various pivotal and leadership positions, acting as the VP Sales of Autodesk, the CRO of Cloudwords and Lifesize, and the CEO of Dash Energy.

In his role at OverIT, he will oversee the end-to-end sales and go-to-market organization, playing a critical role driving sales to accelerate revenue growth, increase sales efficiency, and build the structure to deliver business outcomes for the OverIT's partner ecosystem.

"Tom brings to OverIT a tremendous experience in selling enterprise technologies and B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. He has outstanding leadership with key sales skills, making him a perfect resource for the high-growth path we are undertaking," said Bergamo, OverIT CEO and Chairman. "We are fortunate to have Tom join our team and we look forward to continuing to deliver unprecedented value and results to our customers and partners."

"I am thrilled to join OverIT at this point of its journey. The company has extremely high recognition from IT global advisory and consulting firms and enviable customer retention and satisfaction" shared Tom Cameron, "I am honored to have been given the possibility to lead the organization. We have an enviable position in this market, with a top-notch professional service organization making the most of its 20-year expertise in this industry. This, combined with our unique SAAS offering, opens up to tremendous opportunities for our business to scale up this market fast, leveraging a strong FSM platform, a deep industry expertise, innovative capabilities, such as Geographic Information System, Field Collaboration, and Augmented Reality, not to mention a huge customer base."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

