Cars made in "China's Auto Valley" shine beyond central Chinese city Wuhan

WUHAN, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of April 11, in front of the Yellow Crane Tower, a landmark ancient building in central Chinese city Wuhan, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, together with Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the management committee of Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone (WEDZ), held an automobile tour exhibition to showcase the innovation achievements of Dongfeng's industrial upgrading and the strong competitiveness of the automobiles produced in the zone, also known as "China's Auto Valley".

Cars made in (PRNewswire)

The Yellow Crane Tower was transformed into a 3D immersive full-motion stage, while thousands of buildings along the Yangtze River and Han River are full of flowing colors. The local Turtle Mountain and Snake Mountain, the Turtle Mountain TV Tower and more than 40 barge docks along the rivers made up a "giant screen" that stretches for 25 km, creating a visual feast of light and shadow.

At the exhibition, 18 models of cars of Dongfeng's seven major series are on display. The event invited a corporate client and a consumer client to share their driving experience, while well-known online short-video celebrities livestreamed the exhibition with real-time interaction with the viewers, according to the Publicity Department of WEDZ and the Convergence Media Center of WEDZ.

From the production of Wuhan's first passenger car Citroen Fukang to the export of the city's first high-end new energy vehicle brand VOYAH, Dongfeng has been serving the city where it is based over the past three decades.

In recent years, Dongfeng has transformed itself into an outstanding technology firm, and built a brand matrix of new energy passenger vehicles including M-Hero, VOYAH, AEOLUS and Nano. It has key technologies such as automobile-grade chips and power systems, and basically completed the layout in new energy platforms, core technologies and key resources.

In 2022, Dongfeng sold 470,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times.

Looking forward, Dongfeng will continue to implement the innovation-driven strategy, with more efforts made on strengthening, optimizing and expanding its own brands and new energy business, according to Feng Changjun, a senior management and chief accountant of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, adding that the company will keep improving its core competitiveness to build a world-class automobile maker.

During the exhibition, Chen Xiang, director of the WEDZ's culture and tourism bureau, tooted locally-produced cars by playing the conductor of the light symphony orchestra with a dancing baton. Twelve VOYAH cars flashed their lights in front of the Yellow Crane Tower in an orchestrated pattern, promoting the car brands nurtured in the zone.

VOYAH has developed SUV, MPV and sedan vehicles within three years, which is the most complete product layout among Chinese new energy vehicle enterprises, said Lu Fang, the company's CEO, adding that more and better automobiles will be rolled out as VOYAH continues to thrive in the zone.

"Consumption is an important engine of economic growth," said Liu Ziqing, the top official with WEDZ and a senior official of Wuhan.

The zone will continue to hold the tour exhibition of automobiles made in "China's Auto Valley" in the future in a bid to further boost consumer confidence, release consumption potential and promote the recovery and stabilization of the automobile market, Liu said.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439822

Caption: Cars made in "China's Auto Valley" shine beyond central Chinese city Wuhan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Publicity Department of WEDZ and the Convergence Media Center of WEDZ