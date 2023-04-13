Spartan Medical Recognized Among Best Places to Work in Greater Washington, D.C. in 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., veteran-owned medical solutions company, has been recognized as an honoree of the Washington Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards.

BPTW Logo (PRNewswire)

Spartan Medical has been recognized as one of the region's leading employers for the second year in a row.

In its 17th year, the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work list honors 75 of the region's leading employers. Companies on the list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees.

The honorees were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. Each company was judged by their company culture, leadership, employee engagement, employment benefits and more. The Washington Business Journal will announce the ranking of each company on the list at an event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner on May 11, 2023.

"I'm very proud that Spartan Medical has been recognized as one of the region's leading employers for the second year in a row," said Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical. "I believe the two most important qualities of a business are its people and its culture. This award honors both of those, and I couldn't be prouder of our team and the culture we've created together."

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by Vince Proffitt, a former Air Force Intelligence Officer, to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies to surgeons at the VA medical centers, DoD medical facilities, civilian hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the country. Spartan Medical is a top priority vendor in the VA, and it has been awarded more than 700 federal government contracts. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Spartan Medical provided an award-winning COVID-19 mitigation program to schools, colleges, and government agencies, helping them increase immunizations, suppress outbreaks, and keep their organizations operating and communities safe. Because of that success, Spartan Medical shifted from being a traditional MedTech supplier to a medical solutions company providing a full range of programs to a vast array of customers. Spartan Medical recently launched two technology services to help address the mental health crises plaguing college campuses and veteran communities. Spartan Medical has also joined forces with Tangelo, a food-as-medicine logistics platform, to provide the Veteran HealthPak, a comprehensive solution to address the clinical needs of 72% of veteran patients with one or more chronic conditions.

Media Contact

Nick Goebel

248-767-6276

NickGoebel@SpartanMedical.com

Spartan Medical logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.