T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2023

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of March 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for March 2023 were $4.5 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in March 2023, and $1.6 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These client transfers include $1.3 billion transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date period. Client transfers to the target date retirement trusts were negligible for the month of March.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


3/31/2023


2/28/2023


12/31/2022

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$            386


$            379


$            370

 Fixed income, including money market


74


74


74

 Multi-asset


196


191


184



656


644


628

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity


309


301


294

 Fixed income, including money market


97


95


93

 Multi-asset


236


230


216

 Alternatives


44


44


44



686


670


647

Total assets under management


$         1,342


$         1,314


$         1,275








Target date retirement products


$            361


$            351


$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:

Public Relations



Investor Relations

Dasha Smith



Linsley Carruth

410-345-3715



410-345-3717

dasha.smith@troweprice.com



linsley.carruth@troweprice.com 

