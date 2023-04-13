T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2023

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of March 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for March 2023 were $4.5 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in March 2023, and $1.6 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These client transfers include $1.3 billion transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date period. Client transfers to the target date retirement trusts were negligible for the month of March.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

3/31/2023

2/28/2023

12/31/2022 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 386

$ 379

$ 370 Fixed income, including money market

74

74

74 Multi-asset

196

191

184



656

644

628 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

309

301

294 Fixed income, including money market

97

95

93 Multi-asset

236

230

216 Alternatives

44

44

44



686

670

647 Total assets under management

$ 1,342

$ 1,314

$ 1,275













Target date retirement products

$ 361

$ 351

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

