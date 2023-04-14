Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 14, 2023, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid May 19, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2023.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group ( www.unum.com ) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unum Group