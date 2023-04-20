MISSION: DEMOCRACY LAUNCHES TO TAKE DOWN MAGA REPUBLICANS

Bipartisan Organization led by Republicans Olivia Troye, Former Freedom Caucus Member Denver Riggleman & Democrat Marcus Flowers Punches First in 2024 Congressional Fight with New Ad

"Blackshirts" Makes Direct Comparison Between Authoritarian Views of MAGA Freedom Caucus and Original Fascists

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bipartisan effort, former homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and President George W. Bush appointee Olivia Troye, former U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), and former Congressional candidate Marcus Flowers, who ran against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MAGA-Ga.), are launching Mission: Democracy, an organization that will use a combination of paid and earned media plus grassroots tactics to take the fight directly to MAGA Members of Congress in their home districts.

www.missiondemocracy.org

The organization's first salvo is the release of a new ad, "Blackshirts," which can be viewed [here].

"This is a public education campaign," said Ms. Troye. "Some vote for MAGA candidates because they think they are 'shaking things up' to make our country better. They are actually damaging our nation by electing individuals who cannot get anything done for local districts because they are too busy causing chaos. The greater problem is that this chaos is a smoke screen for promoting extremist policies aimed at removing the rights of those with whom they disagree, enriching themselves, and increasing their power."

Recently, MAGA Republicans in Congress brought Washington to its knees as they extracted concessions from Speaker Kevin McCarthy to pursue an extremist agenda.

"These extremist politicians play on people's emotions to win. They act like they are regular folks when they are worth far more than the people they claim to represent and would not be caught dead dining with anyone wearing a red hat," said Mr. Flowers.

Mission: Democracy is raising funds to play this ad in the home district of Rep. Greene. It plans to unleash education campaigns aimed very locally at MAGA Republicans in Congress. This makes the organization unique as many groups only release ads, but hardly take the fight locally.

Ms. Troye added, "I am proud to stand up for my country, our values, and all the freedoms we are afforded. It is my life's work. And while I never thought I would spend my days fighting extremists who are working to destroy America from the inside, that is where this fight has led. If they think they are going to use the name 'Republican' or even 'Congressman' as a vehicle for their hatred and extremism, they are mistaken. We are not going anywhere."

Mr. Riggleman, a founder, said, "Being new to politics when I entered Congress, I hoped when I joined the Freedom Caucus that discussions encouraging freedom of thought and expansive views on what it means to be American in our diverse nation would be foremost on their agenda. I was wrong. These elected members have a view of America that is narrow and based on a cult of personality rather than policy. Many have no reverence for America's legacy of beating back autocracy, communism, and fascism. Many have no appreciation or respect for institutions of our government that run contrary to a very narrow worldview. And many spread conspiratorial lies that weaken our democracy and embolden our enemies."

The term "Blackshirts" is a direct reference to the members of Benito Mussolini's squads. The primary font used in the ad is Mostra Nuova, which was used on Italian Art Deco posters in the 1930s. It was a favorite font of fascists and their propaganda in Italy. The ad reminds Americans that fascists first came to power by election. Once in office, they dismantled rights, especially those of women. We should believe MAGA politicians when they express their beliefs. They are not "crazy." They are intelligent, organized, and intent on creating an America in their image. It is one where lies are spread to slowly undermine trust in our electoral system and our courts. It is one where education is diminished and where ignorance is celebrated. It is one where totalitarianism by the Russian regime is encouraged, not fought.

MAGA embodies everything we fought to destroy during World War II and the Cold War.

It is un-American.

About Mission: Democracy

Mission: Democracy was founded by people who disagree on several important issues, former national security official Olivia Troye and former Member of Congress Denver Riggleman, Republicans and former Democrat Congressional candidate Marcus Flowers. It aims to educate the American people about the dangers the MAGA movement poses, congressional district by congressional district. Funds raised will go toward advertising, earned media efforts, and grassroots tactics. Former Biden speechwriter Mathew Littman serves as the organization's executive director.

