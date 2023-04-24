OpenMedicare Appoints Brian Joyner CPO

Brian Joyner joins OpenMedicare, a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage, as Chief Product Officer to help expand offerings for seniors.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMedicare has appointed Brian Joyner as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Joyner will work directly with CEO, Anthony Kavouras, to expand and build new products that deliver value for customers and the business. OpenMedicare provides detailed resources, guides, and interactive tools to help seniors navigate the Medicare program, then matches them with an advisor when they are ready to enroll.

OpenMedicare is a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage. (PRNewswire)

Joyner comes to OpenMedicare with a decade of product strategy and development experience in the martech, insurtech, and healthtech sectors. Most recently, he led product initiatives at Rightway, where he helped to scale their offerings to millions of customers. Before Rightway, Joyner was Vice President of Product at HealthCare.com where he built a team to support product research, product management, and product optimization. His earlier roles include design, product development, and marketing across various industries.

Kavouras shared, "We are thrilled to have Brian join our team. His years of experience building products that deliver value for customers will be foundational as we expand our offerings. As OpenMedicare guides seniors and caregivers throughout the complex healthcare market, Brian's expertise will help us further empower seniors with the tools and information they need to select the right Medicare plan."

For more information about OpenMedicare, please visit www.openmedicare.com.

About OpenMedicare



OpenMedicare is a platform that helps seniors find the right Medicare coverage. The company was founded to address the growing need for transparency in the search for insurance and to provide a more seamless experience for seniors during a time of transition. OpenMedicare empowers its customers with the knowledge they need to select the health plan that fits their unique situation. To learn more, visit www.openmedicare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenMedicare