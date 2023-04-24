Outwork Nutrition Launches Sleep, a Science-Forward Natural Sleep Aid Packed with Clinically Dosed Ingredients

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Norton's evidence-based supplement company enters the sleep aid market with Sleep, an innovative sleep aid backed by science.

Sleep by Outwork Nutrition is a natural sleep aid that supports quality sleep and mood. (PRNewswire)

Layne Norton's supplement company, Outwork Nutrition, releases Sleep: an innovative natural sleep aid backed by science.

Outwork Nutrition, the research-driven dietary supplement brand that prides itself on its evidence-based formulations, has announced the launch of Sleep, an aptly-named natural sleep aid to help users fall asleep faster, improve sleep quality, and support mood. Like all of the products found in Outwork Nutrition's supplement line, the formulation behind Sleep was extensively researched and created using only clinically dosed, evidence-based ingredients that have actually been researched in healthy adult populations.

Sleep contains melatonin, the popular supplemental hormone that has been linked to better sleep quality, as well as L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation. But the real standout ingredient in Sleep is affron®, a natural saffron extract from the Crocus sativus flower that has been linked to improved sleep in healthy adults with self-reported sleep disturbances. Unlike other popular sleep supplement ingredients that aren't backed by strong data in regards to improving sleep quality in otherwise healthy adults, several studies have shown evidence that the use of affron® has been linked to better sleep quality and mood outcomes in healthy populations.

Sleep is one of the most important tools our bodies need, but too many adults just aren't getting enough of it. Adequate high-quality sleep is especially crucial in an athletic/training lens when your body needs it for recovery, but it still tends to get pushed to the wayside. For example, one study published by the International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance found that the majority of the participating elite athletes routinely got less sleep than they need, with only 3% actually meeting their sleep needs, and this lack of good sleep can unfortunately compromise training, recovery, and performance.

Using Sleep may help bridge that gap. As Layne Norton, PhD, the founder of Outwork Nutrition puts it: "Quality sleep might be the single greatest natural performance enhancer and recovery boost there is. Our new product isn't a cure-all for sleep issues, but there is good evidence it may help with both duration of sleep and quality of sleep." He finishes, "It's not magic, it's still important to focus on good sleep habits, but in concert with those, this product can be beneficial for improving sleep and help make your training more productive."

About Outwork Nutrition

Outwork Nutrition was founded in 2020 by Layne Norton, PhD, a fitness industry veteran who uses his science-driven approach to formulate supplements that support your training goals without overhyped promises or exaggerated claims. As a result, all Outwork product formulations are based on peer-reviewed scientific research, minus the proprietary blends, gimmicks, and empty promises often found in the dietary supplement space. For more information, visit OutworkNutrition.com

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

affron® is a registered trademark of Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Outwork Nutrition (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outwork Nutrition