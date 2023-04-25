AmberSemi Wins Gold Award at the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

The Leaders in Solid-State Digital Control of Electricity Received Top Honors as the Gold Award-Winning Commercial Technology in the Engineering & Robotics Category

DUBLIN, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture, was officially recognized with a Gold Award at the 2023 Edison Awards last week. AmberSemi was named the Gold Medalist in the Commercial Technology subcategory of Engineering & Robotics for its patented discoveries in electricity, specifically the Digital Control of Electricity in a Silicon Chip. Recognition from the Edison Awards coincides with a period of strong momentum for AmberSemi, which just achieved its first key commercial milestone with the successful tapeout of its silicon chip for its AC Direct DC Enabler, one of the AmberSemi's three core technology breakthroughs.

AmberSemi celebrates Thomas Edison's legacy each day by leading the charge towards what the company fondly refers to as the "second electrical revolution." AmberSemi's core mission is to transform the electrical product power management architecture from outdated, 1950's-era technologies to smaller, safer, and smarter silicon chips – a once in a generation technology architecture upgrade, now to silicon-based, arc-free electricity management and sensing. AmberSemi's breakthroughs are rooted in three primary, patented discoveries for superior, intelligent control of electricity: digitization of electricity for DC power delivery (AC Direct DC Enabler™), power control and protection (Indestructible AC Switch Controller™) and real-time, continuous sensing of the state or variance of electricity (AC Direct Sensing™).

"Being recognized with a Gold Award by the Edison Awards is incredibly meaningful for AmberSemi, as it reinforces the goal we set out to achieve when our company was founded: to champion the innovation of Thomas Edison by continuing to revolutionize the way electricity is delivered to people everywhere," said Thar Casey, CEO of Amber Semiconductor. "Digital control of electricity in silicon chip architecture represents a generational opportunity to upgrade virtually every building electrical endpoint and electrical product in every building in the world, delivering a smarter, safer, and vastly more efficient technological solution to sectors that are overdue for change. It's validating to be recognized for these efforts."

Receiving a Gold Award from the Edison Awards is the latest key win in a string of impressive accolades for the company. Just last fall, AmberSemi was chosen as one of Fast Company's "Next Big Things in Tech," and was unanimously voted in for membership to the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), an exclusive organization that serves as the leading voice of the electroindustry. This year, AmberSemi is finalizing forthcoming partnership engagements and strategic alignments with some of the most significant manufacturers of electrical products and semiconductor components in both the US and European markets. As a fabless semiconductor company, AmberSemi will provide its three core technologies via its own solid-state, silicon chips. With AmberSemi's technology, electrical products companies can benefit from smaller, safer, more reliable electricity architectures that enable a dramatic increase in functionality, while maintaining the same universal form factors prevalent in the market, such as single gang boxes and retrofit circuit breakers. Simultaneously, semiconductor companies benefit from an acceleration of their current business through dynamic power management and sensing.

The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. Twenty-three countries were represented by this year's winners, where the accolades honored excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. All nominations in the 2023 Edison Awards were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot determined by an independent judging panel. The panel was comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances worldwide. With 36 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

