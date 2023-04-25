Springbok Analytics Secures $3m in Oversubscribed Seed Round led by Transition Equity Partners

Springbok is focused on further growth for its muscle analysis technology across human performance, longevity and life sciences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Springbok Analytics ( www.springbokanalytics.com ) announced today the closing of an oversubscribed $3m seed investment round led by Transition Equity Partners. Other investors in the round include the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, the FSHD Global Research Foundation, and follow-on investments from Titletown Tech, CAV Angels and early angel investors. This news follows Springbok's recent selection into the NBA's Launchpad program, the league's initiative to source, evaluate and pilot emerging technologies that advance the league's priorities, which include improving soft tissue injury prevention and recovery efforts.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of strategic investors who closely align with our next stage of growth," said Springbok CEO and Co-Founder Scott Magargee. "This investment allows us to further develop our technology to help improve precision health across human performance, longevity and life sciences. We are focused on building out our 3D muscle analysis capabilities to become the standard of care for injury management, performance and clinical research, a mission that this investor group fully supports."

Springbok's technology leverages AI and the accuracy of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to transform static 2D imagery into precise 3D muscle assessments. A Springbok scan takes less than 15 minutes and unlocks a new way to view and quantify muscle volume, asymmetries, and atrophy, as well as soft tissue injuries and scar tissue.

"Springbok has the potential to positively impact human performance in a significant way," said Pat Eilers, Founder and Managing Partner of Transition Equity Partners. "We are equally impressed with the team behind it and are proud to support them as they build a company at the forefront of innovation in the world of muscle analysis."

Trusted by performance specialists in the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and collegiate athletics, Springbok is impacting athlete health management throughout sports. "We are eager to help Springbok in their pursuit of improving quality of life for all, including our players and prospects," said Matt Gray, Vice President, Strategy & Analytics with the Chicago Blackhawks. "The insights generated from this never-before-seen musculoskeletal data could change the game for personalized injury management, performance optimization, and the treatment of injuries and training strategies in hockey and beyond."

Springbok is also supporting the important research and care for a range of musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). "FSHD Global is excited to support this innovative technology as we seek to revolutionize muscle analysis in the clinical trial and broader research fields to further understand disease progression and measure the effectiveness of future treatments," said Emma Weatherley, Managing Director of FSHD Global Research Foundation. "Additionally, the technology will provide new clinical care tools that patients can see and then understand how their body is working. We are hopeful that this enables targeted therapy programs to improve quality of life through a more informed disease management plan."

About Springbok Analytics:

Springbok's technology transforms standard, 2D magnetic resonance image (MRI) data into personalized 3D muscle visualizations for athletic, performance and health applications. Springbok has created a new way to view and quantify muscle volume, quality and asymmetries for precision health insights and performance optimization.

