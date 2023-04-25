The Wendy's Company Advances Progress Against Corporate Responsibility Goals

The Company achieved key responsible sourcing and climate milestones and, with a focus on diversity, increased access to franchising opportunities

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wendy's Company released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility report, detailing significant progress against the three key pillars of the Company's Good Done Right ESG strategy: Food, People and Footprint. The report reflects milestones on Wendy's® journey to drive positive change, including achieving a 10-year goal related to responsibly sourcing pork in the U.S. and Canada, nearly doubling new, approved franchise candidates entering the Wendy's System through the Company's new franchise recruiting initiative, Own Your Opportunity, which aims to increase accessibility and diversity among franchisee candidates, and setting new goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"After establishing our corporate responsibility goals and laying a strong foundation in prior years, we are now taking significant steps forward in delivering on our commitments across Food, People and Footprint," said Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer Liliana Esposito. "I am proud of the collective efforts of our team, stakeholders and franchisees as we prepare the brand for accelerated global growth while working toward a more sustainable Wendy's."

The report demonstrates progress against the Company's Good Done Right goals and includes the following highlights.

Food – Advancing responsible sourcing goal and achieving an animal welfare commitment:

People – Creating more inclusive workplaces and communities:

Footprint – Reaching key milestones in sustainable packaging and mitigating Wendy's climate impact:

Last year, the Company announced a portion of executives' 2022 incentive compensation would be linked to progress made against its Good Done Right goals. The Company has now extended this incentive to all bonus-eligible restaurant support employees.

Wendy's recognizes leading reporting industry standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strives to embed their principles and frameworks throughout the Company's report.

For more information on Wendy's corporate responsibility work, please visit https://www.wendys.com/whatwevalue.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

