Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at 67th Annual CARPHA Conference April 27-29

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2023 -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) 67th Annual Health Research Conference, being held in-person April 27-29, 2023, in the Bahamas.

The CARPHA Annual Health Research Conference is the largest health research conference in the English-speaking Caribbean and the longest-running health research Conference in Latin America and the Caribbean region, with the goal of facilitating and promoting communication and sharing of scientific outputs among health scientists, policymakers, and related professionals in the wider Caribbean Region.

The Company's booth will showcase Co-Diagnostics' infectious disease and vector control products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ testing platform*. Co-Dx has had several important relationships in the Caribbean basin and has regularly attended the annual CARPHA conference since 2016.

More information about the conference may be found here. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, are invited to visit the Company's booth.

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

