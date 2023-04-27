Elevated Reporting Capabilities to Increase Data Transparency, Reduce Staff Workload and Deliver Actionable Insights to Improve Patient Experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications founded in 2015, today launched new Self Service Analytics capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to independently create, save, and customize patient communication reports within the Artera platform. The expanded self-service functionality is available as part of Artera's Analytics Plus offering which provides access to 30+ standardized dashboards and data filtering options to drive better patient communications decisions.

Artera launches Self Service Analytics, enabling customized reporting and real-time patient communications insights. (PRNewswire)

Self Service Analytics enables providers to independently create, save, and customize patient communication reports

Esperanza Health Centers , a Chicago-based Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving a 95 percent Spanish-speaking patient population, deployed Self Service Analytics to measure A/B message testing to better understand which messaging types resonate with specific patient groups (e.g., short vs. long messages, URL link inclusion vs without, etc.).

"Building trust with our patients always begins with clear, accessible communications," said Gabriela Chavez, health data analyst at Esperanza Health Centers. "Ensuring that those communications are effectively driving higher quality, better outcomes, and lower cost requires a comprehensive analytics tool like Self Service Analytics. Its capabilities are allowing us to gather critical information about our campaigns, identify steps to improve their performance, and ensure that specific populations are receiving timely and appropriate care."

Self Service Analytics, available to Artera customers with an Analytics Plus license, enables healthcare providers to easily:

Segment and filter patient communications data to create unique dashboards

Create, customize, and save Analytics Plus reports that align with business needs

Access a full data dictionary to provide definitions and data types to over 500+ unique fields

"Our platform is designed with rich self-service capabilities, empowering providers with more agility and flexibility," said Ashu Agte, SVP of Engineering, Artera. "This new functionality enables healthcare providers to easily tap into their datasets to derive insights unique to their organization."

To learn more about Self Service Analytics, visit our webpage , blog and watch this video .

About Artera (formerly WELL Health)

Artera is the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system's tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff. By unifying disjointed communications and information into a single channel for patients (texting, email and/or IVR) Artera fuels healthcare providers to deliver healthier patients, more efficient staff and more profitable organizations. The Artera platform helps 500+ unique health systems facilitate 2.2 billion communications for 68+ million patients.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named on the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.artera.io .

Artera (formerly WELL Health): The SaaS digital health leader in patient communications. (PRNewsfoto/Artera (formerly WELL Health)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artera