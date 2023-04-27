Pacsun Launches Summer 2023 Focusing Growth on Pac Community and Experiential Activations

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Summer 2023, Pacsun is turning to its Pac Community of micro-influencers, store associates and customers all season long to give a more authentic and unique lens into the world of Pacsun via digital efforts and social media. Building on the momentum of its Spring success, Pacsun in tandem with the Pac Community will host weekly TikTok live selling streams to share their favorite styles and moments in real time, giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at the latest drops and must-haves, while also providing exclusive access to seasonal events and moments across the country. Pacsun's TikTok live selling will stream each week from Pacsun's own Fashion Island and Downtown LA stores, as well as surprise locations planned throughout the Summer, like the 2023 Stagecoach Festival, The Governors Ball Music Festival, and an end-of-Summer Daytrip Long Beach in Pacsun's home of Southern California.

Pacsun Summer 23 (PRNewswire)

Pacsun is harnessing their digital first approach and celebrating the best of youth culture through the integration of leading technology partners, like TikTok, as well as platforms like Roblox. Pacsun continues to partner closely with Roblox to create the best-ongoing player experience, and recently released updates of new UGC challenges and giveaways on Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon, which has driven more than 7M visits in less than 10 weeks. Influencers will also join Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon early next month to promote the new challenges.

In addition to expanded influencer and community partnerships, Pacsun delivered thousands of new Summer 2023 styles. The lineup of new offerings includes women's iconic denim shorts, crop tops, swimwear in fresh summer palette and textures, cargo pants, go-to mini dresses, and more, as well as men's styles including exclusive graphic tee shirts, easy knit and woven shirts, a fresh range of cargo pants, shorts, swim, and must-have summer hats and sneakers. Exclusive product launches are also debuting from new and existing brand partners from PS Reserve, Reebok, amongst others.

"The Pac Community values self-expression and adventure and we know our customers will celebrate their unique sense of style and individuality with the Pacsun Summer 2023 specially curated collection," said Richard Cox, VP Men's Merchandising and Design. "We are thrilled to engage young leaders of culture and fashion in new and exciting ways all Summer long, sharing exclusive live stream experiences, gathering in the metaverse, and celebrating together at live events in our best stores and on the road too."

The collection is available now at Pacsun locations nationwide and at Pacsun.com

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

