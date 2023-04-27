WeTrade Group Inc Plans to Launch a Global Universal Card VM Card to Further Expand Its Overseas Financial Business

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company will launch a global universal consumer card, VM Card.

The VM Card is a payment product developed based on the WTPay system of WeTrade. It supports merchants of Visa and MasterCard, and also supports binding to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Union Pay, Alipay+, Wechat Pay, Grab Pay, etc. The physical card also supports ATM withdrawal.

The users can download the registration information of the VM Card APP (soon to be launched), submit the information to open a card, recharge it, use it worldwide, and also enjoy credit rebates. The VM Card is available on demand, and users can set the payment amount at will.

VM Card has the following major characteristics:

1. Dedicated card, ensuring fund security while also making fund management clearer

2. Own and cooperate with payment licenses such as MSO, MSB, and domestic payment business licenses to ensure global financial business security and compliance.

3. The core team of the project are all from leading institutions in the field of finance and technology and the world's top 100 enterprises, with professional financial technology research and development experience. They have obtained over 30 independently developed patent systems and improved their risk prevention capabilities with advanced technology.

The VM Card plans to attract more users through ads on the APP Store and Google Play, promotions on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as premium gifts, 10x rewards, and free fees for the first premium. The planned number of VM Cards issued is 10,000 in 2023.

Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The continuous expansion of the cross-border overseas market scale and the recovery of the overseas study abroad industry have driven a further increase in demand for overseas consumption, entertainment, and other markets, making the demand for foreign currency consumption cards increasingly strong. VM Card is another landing project in the WTPay overseas financial business sector of WeTrade , which will further consolidate the group's overseas financial business development. At the same time, the launch of VM Card will also be combined with more business scenarios of the group, and we look forward to the group's business transformation allowing the overseas financial business sector to create greater value for shareholders."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay ,Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

