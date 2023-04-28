Azerbaijan Airlines Expands Long-Haul Fleet, Finalizing Order for More Boeing 787 Dreamliners - Eight new Dreamliners will help Azerbaijani flag carrier provide more service and new routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Azerbaijan Airlines today announced the national flag carrier has ordered eight 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of its long-haul fleet. The super-efficient jets will enable the Central Asian carrier to profitably open up new routes from Azerbaijan and boost capacity for inbound tourism.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28, 2023 — Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Azerbaijan Airlines today announced the national flag carrier has ordered eight 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of its long-haul fleet. The super-efficient jets will enable the Central Asian carrier to profitably open up new routes from Azerbaijan and boost capacity for inbound tourism. Image credit: Boeing (PRNewswire)

Leaders from both companies, including Jahangir Asgarov, president of Azerbaijan Airlines, and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, celebrated the order at a signing ceremony at the airline's hub in Baku. In July 2022, Boeing and the carrier announced a commitment to purchase four 787s; since then, the order was finalized for eight airplanes and unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

"The successful development of the country's civil aviation has become possible thanks to the continuous support and attention of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The signing of a contract with Boeing for the purchase of modern wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners is an important step in modernizing the fleet and increasing the level of AZAL air transportation," said Asgarov.

More than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 787 Dreamliners, making the 787 the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 350 new nonstop routes, such as Azerbaijan Airlines' recent connection between Baku and New Delhi.

"The 787 has helped position Azerbaijan Airlines as the leading carrier across Central Asia, with the airplane's flexibility and capability opening Azerbaijan up to increased tourism and economic growth," said Deal. "For more than 20 years we have enjoyed a tremendous partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines and this order for Dreamliners is a testament to the strength of our product family and the relationship between our companies."

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines, the 787 Dreamliner can fly up to 20% more passengers while reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 787-8's range reaches up to 13,530 km in a typical two-class configuration, enabling Azerbaijan Airlines to grow its network across Europe, Asia and beyond.

Azerbaijan Airlines is one of the largest carriers in Central Asia, serving 40 destinations across 25 countries, with a fleet that includes Boeing 757, 767 and 787 jets.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at www.boeing.com/careers

Contact:

Elena Alexandrova, Boeing Communications

Tel: +971 56 687 69 87

elena.alexandrova@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

Pasha Kesamanski, Azerbaijan Airlines Communications

Tel: +994 50 334 81 11

pkesamanski@azal.az

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing