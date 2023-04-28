Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

NAJU, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2023, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO's website, home.kepco.co.kr/kepco/EN/ (Investor Relations – IR Information – U.S. Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to nayoung.kim@kepco.co.kr.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-electric-power-corporation-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301810960.html

SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.