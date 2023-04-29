Modern Menswear Brand Coofandy Revels in a Year of Online Success with Cotton-Linen Line

NEW YORK, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coofandy, the modern menswear designer with an eye toward comfort and style, is excited to announce the celebration of its online store's year anniversary. With the goal of styling men to create confidence through clothing, the company has developed its latest cotton collection to fit any man's needs in any situation. The line fits an array of styles, fits, and formalities, so that no man will be without the confidence to express and enjoy himself. As part of the anniversary festivities, Coofandy is offering savings on the latest collection.

Designed around the versatility of cotton and linen, Coofandy's latest collection fits any occasion, whether it's a day spent at the beach or a Sunday brunch. With various cuts and patterns, any man can find the perfect look to go about his day with breeze.

Casual Beach Threads

Beach Hippie Shirts – The new beach hippie shirt is designed with a band collar and rolled up sleeves that provide versatility, so the man wearing it can be both casual and slightly formal in cool or warm weather. Its curved hem also provides coverage for bending or squatting.

Beach Button Shirts – The breathable linen makes the beach button shirt ideal for warm days in the sun. The light texture and clean lines give a subtle elegance that can be paired with a surfside barbecue or a picnic in the park.

Loose Fit Hippie Pants – Keeping things casual but cozy, the linen hippie pants provide comfort and a little bit of warmth for cool coastal evenings.

Sunday Casual

Splicing Long Sleeves Cotton Linen Shirt – The slimming cut and chic design makes this shirt the optimal choice for a casual dinner party. With a button-up front and sleeves that can be rolled, the wearability options match multiple occasions.

Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Shirt – With a banded collar and high cut sleeves, this shirt helps men relax and ease into a weekend evening. With different color options, it can be paired with shorts or pants.

Casual Plaid Cotton Linen Shirt – Taking a more traditional design, this shirt offers a multitude of color options with checkered design. The long hem gives an added level of comfort.

Prints and Patterns

Casual Graphic Long Shirt – The blue graphic on tan background evokes calm and serenity. With slits on both sides revealing interior craftsmanship as well, it keeps the man wearing it at the center of attention.

Vintage Style Gold Print Mid-Length Shirt – Opting for a more powerful approach, this shirt draws the viewer's eye toward the intricate gold design at the center of the chest. With a mid-length cut, it makes formal occasions more stunning.

Harem Pants – Embossed with a circular design, the Harem Pants come in a variety of colors so that the wearer can make a statement in any setting. Bold and bright, these pants fit any casual day with a formal twist.

As part of the celebration of their website's popularity, Coofandy is offering savings on all items, with some having up to 35% off from May 1-10. Additional discounts will be running May 5-10. Website visitors who buy 2 items can get the 3rd item 80% off, visitors who buy 3 items can get the 4th item 90% off, and anyone who buys 4 items can get the 5th item for free. Certain items will be available under $15.99, with a flash sale running during this time as well.

For more information about Coofandy, please visit: the Coofandy website, the Coofandy Amazon shop, or connect with Coofandy on Facebook and Instagram.

