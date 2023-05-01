HousingWire Names InstaLend's Co-founder Saurabh Shah to its 2023 Class of Rising Stars!

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HousingWire announced the 2023 class of HW Rising Stars. The award spotlights 80 leaders ages 40 years and younger who are driving the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

Through Shah's vision, InstaLend has empowered real estate entrepreneurs to access capital that allows them to re-develop neighborhoods

Saurabh Shah, co-founder of InstaLend Corporation was named a Rising Star as part of this cohort. He is the face of InstaLend and spends time speaking to clients, representing the business at conferences and giving keynote talks. This has directly translated into organic inbound leads for the business. Thanks to his efforts, InstaLend was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for 2022 as part of INC 5000 list.

Through Shah's vision and leadership, InstaLend has empowered thousands of real estate entrepreneurs to access capital that allows them to re-develop neighborhoods. This has translated into the creation of more jobs as every real estate loan made by InstaLend creates roughly 6 jobs. By lending to house flippers and empowering real estate entrepreneurs, Shah has helped them realize their vision of generating passive income.

HousingWire's selection committee selected this year's HW Rising Stars based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

"This year's list of HW Rising Stars represents some of the brightest and most innovative minds in mortgage and real estate," HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "I am continuously impressed by the caliber of talent that emerges each year. This award consistently highlights the importance and impact of up-and-coming leaders who are driving the industry forward with their creativity, dedication and passion."

Each year, the winners represent standout professionals in housing. The list includes entrepreneurs, marketers, operations experts, technology innovators and many more. While the winners represent a wide variety of industry functions, they all demonstrate leadership and innovation that inspires not only those within their own organizations but in their communities and in the industry at large.

"Through their unique perspectives and fresh approach to solving complex problems, the 2023 class of HW Rising Stars are making a huge impact on the housing economy all before the age of 40," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These honorees' extraordinary contributions have helped drive growth and transform the industry, making it more competitive, dynamic and responsive to the needs of customers. I look forward to watching these Rising Stars as they lead the housing industry into the future."

