Jolly Rancher Gummies Teams Up with Local Artists for Bold New Street Art-Inspired Packaging

Murals in NYC, LA, Miami and Bentonville bring to life the creative and colorful personalities of the brand

HERSHEY, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the mouthwatering fruit flavors of Jolly Rancher Gummies are getting paired with their most vibrant look yet thanks to new, limited-edition packaging featuring designs from boundary-breaking street artists, including Danielle Mastrion from New York, Joe Starkweather from Miami and Evan Farrell (KidWiseman) from Los Angeles. Building on the brand's continued appreciation for street art, the new designs update the aesthetic to kick off the sunny season in bold, eye-catching and colorful ways.

New York City-inspired Jolly Rancher Gummies Packaging created by Danielle Mastrion. (PRNewswire)

Today, Jolly Rancher Gummies will also unveil murals in each of the artists' cities (NYC, LA and Miami) to bring the packaging to life and deliver a touch of playful, vibrant expression to local neighborhoods. An additional mural by Kid Wiseman will appear in Bentonville, AR on June 2. Each lively, large-scale piece of art combines the artists' unique creative approach, the culture of their community and Jolly Rancher Gummies' vivid colors and classic characters.

"These larger-than-life murals are bold and out of this world - a perfect representation of the Jolly Rancher brand," said Danielle Ford, Brand manager, Jolly Rancher. "From packages to murals, seeing bold art inspired by Jolly Rancher Gummies is exciting. The murals and packaging are inspiring, colorful and full of energy. We hope fans can pick up a bag at their local store and go visit a mural near them."

About the Boundary-Breaking Artists:

Danielle Mastrion ( New York ): Danielle Mastrion is a Brooklyn -born, New York City -based painter and muralist. Since 2012, her work has taken her all over the globe with some of her most recent work appearing in her home neighborhood of Coney Island at the New York Aquarium and at Luna Park. She works with an aerosol base and painted the New York Jolly Rancher mural using the bold brand colors, pairing the Fruit Crew characters with her signature flower imagery.

Joe Starkweather ( Miami ): Florida -based Joe Starkweather has over 20 years of experience in mural painting using everything from traditional oil painting to aerosol can art. His mural design layers the iconic Fruit Crew on top of a bright split background of the beach and city skyline, all in a 90's color scheme.

Evan Farrell ( Los Angeles ): Evan Farrell is an LA artist who started his career at an ad agency, and now is the face of his own brand KidWiseman which aims to inspire young creatives through large scale mural projects, art performance, apparel and more. Kid Wiseman's LA and Bentonville murals depict the Fruit Crew in a full Jolly Rancher world, bringing in his bold colorful repeating shapes and patterns and his logo and emblematic brand mask.

The new limited-edition Jolly Rancher Gummies feature a mix of flavors including green apple, blue raspberry, cherry, grape and watermelon, now available in three distinct designs in 7oz and 13oz pouches at retailers nationwide.

Jolly Rancher partnered with Beautify Earth, a creative agency dedicated to connecting brands and local artists to transform public outdoor spaces through murals, packaging and digital storytelling. Jolly Rancher worked with the agency to select the three talented street artists whose work is showcased on the limited-edition Jolly Rancher Gummies packaging and the large-scale murals.

Fans can visit www.hersheyland.com/jolly-rancher-gummies-artists to learn more about this program and head out to see the murals in NYC, Miami and Los Angeles throughout the month of May and Bentonville in June. Tag @jollyrancher on social media and use #JollyRancherGummies to share the brightest moments at the eye-catching murals.

Fans can follow along for the latest information on Jolly Rancher at:

https://www.facebook.com/JollyRancher

https://www.instagram.com/jollyrancher

https://twitter.com/jolly_rancher

https://www.tiktok.com/@jollyrancher?lang=en

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

Miami-inspired Jolly Rancher Gummies Packaging created by Joe Starkweather. (PRNewswire)

Los Angeles-inspired Jolly Rancher Gummies Packaging created by Kid Wiseman. (PRNewswire)

Danielle Mastrion’s Jolly Rancher Gummies inspired mural in New York City (PRNewswire)

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company