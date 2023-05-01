MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GAME DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PUSH GAMING BY SUBSIDIARY LEOVEGAS

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, LeoVegas, has entered into an agreement to acquire the majority of game developer Push Gaming Holding Limited and its subsidiaries ("Push Gaming"), and the future operating commitment of the founding management team.

Push Gaming is an industry-leading innovative creator of highly entertaining digital games for betting and gaming companies. The company is a proprietary content provider that offers more than 30 games, such as Razor Shark, Wild Swarm, Big Bamboo, and Jammin' Jars to over 200 operators globally.

The acquisition is the first major investment by LeoVegas since becoming part of MGM Resorts last year. Push Gaming's proprietary technologies, intellectual property, and development expertise will bolster the content production capabilities of LeoVegas and support its plans for continued growth through expansion.

"The acquisition of Push Gaming by LeoVegas is consistent with our vision to expand MGM Resorts' digital gaming presence internationally to grow our capabilities and products over the next several years," said Gary Fritz, President, MGM Resorts International Interactive. "We are pleased to bring Push Gaming into our business as it brings a track record of developing games that are popular and have staying power in the industry as well as an exceptional management and operating team."

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman added: "I'm thrilled to welcome Push Gaming to our extended family. The management team at Push Gaming has had a phenomenal journey, quickly growing the company from a small start-up to a player with outstanding proprietary content and a strong customer base. We look forward to contributing to their continued success moving forward."

As part of LeoVegas, Push Gaming will remain under the same management team and its 100+ employees will continue to develop high-quality games, distributed via their own platform and remote gaming server.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and customary approvals and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a leading international igaming company with a clear vision to create the world's greatest igaming experience. LeoVegas offers online casino, live casino, and sports betting via 10 brands in 9 jurisdictions. LeoVegas continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,000 people in Europe, including at its headquarters in Stockholm and operations hub in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, the LeoVegas also invests and develops other igaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas became a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

About Push Gaming

Push Gaming was founded in 2010 with the aim of moving land-based suppliers online. In 2015 the company pivoted into becoming a game developer with a focus on creating high-quality online slots. The Company has a portfolio of over 30 games such as Razor Shark, Wild Swarm, Big Bamboo, and Jammin Jars and its own distribution platform that includes direct integrations with major gaming operators around the world. For more information visit www.pushgaming.com

