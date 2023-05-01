Scientific Statement on Diagnosis and Treatment of Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure Released by Heart Failure Society of America

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) today released a new scientific statement on iron deficiency in heart failure (HF). The statement, which was developed by panels of experts in the field of heart failure and iron deficiency and co-chaired by Craig J. Beavers, PharmD and Gregory D. Lewis, MD, is based on the latest scientific evidence. Iron deficiency is associated with a number of adverse outcomes in HF, including worse functional capacity, increased mortality, and increased risk of hospitalization.

The HFSA scientific statement provides valuable information on the diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency in HF. The paper discusses why iron deficiency commonly arises in HF, how iron deficiency should be evaluated, and the wide array of iron formulations currently available.

"There has been significant evolution in our knowledge of the pathophysiology, prevalence, and prognostic implications of iron deficiency in heart failure," said Gregory D. Lewis, MD, Statement Panel Co-Chair. "In addition, evidence is rapidly expanding to support the role of iron repletion in improving important patient outcomes. This HFSA statement aims to provide up-to-date knowledge of iron deficiency in HF and practical approaches to surveillance for and management of iron deficiency."

Evidence for iron replacement emerging through multiple trials is summarized to inform readers about how iron repletion impacts functional outcomes and hospitalization/mortality in HF. Readers will gain insight into when, how, and in whom to consider iron repletion while also understanding research gaps and future directions.

"The evidence to date outlines the need for clinicians to be aware of iron deficiency and the impact. It is important for the heart failure team to develop strategies to address monitoring and the logistics of optimal management. Furthermore, the evidence is evolving, and it is critical to stay up to date on this topic," said Craig J. Beavers, PharmD, Statement Panel Co-Chair.

Key Findings from the HFSA Scientific Statement

Iron deficiency is a common problem in people with HF, affecting approximately 50% of patients.

Iron deficiency is associated with a number of adverse outcomes in HF, including worse functional capacity, increased mortality, and increased risk of hospitalization.

The pathophysiology of iron deficiency in HF is complex and involves a number of factors, including decreased iron absorption, increased iron loss, and decreased iron bioavailability.

At this time, increasing evidence supports the use of intravenous iron therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency in HF.

Several research gaps exist such as the role of intravenous iron repletion in HF with preserved ejection fraction and the impact of co-administration with sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitors.

The Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure: A Scientific Statement from the Heart Failure Society of America will be published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure and available online at www.onlinejcf.com.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cardfail.2023.03.025

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure publishes peer-reviewed manuscripts of interest to clinicians and researchers in the field of heart failure and related disciplines. These include original communications of scientific importance and review articles involving clinical research, health services and outcomes research, animal studies, and bench research with potential clinical applications to heart failure. The Journal also publishes manuscripts that report the design of ongoing clinical trials and editorial perspectives that comment on new developments pertinent to the field of heart failure or manuscripts published in other journals. Learn more at www.onlinejcf.com.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, lpoko@hfsa.org

