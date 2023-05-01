SkinCure Oncology Urges Patients to be "FearLess" in Their Choice of Treatment this Skin Cancer Awareness Month

BURR RIDGE, Ill., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Skin Cancer Awareness Month commences in May, SkinCure Oncology urges people with common (nonmelanoma) skin cancer to be "FearLess" in their pursuit of effective, evidence-based treatment, learning all they can about their treatment options. Dermatologists and other physicians around the country now offer the company's GentleCure™ treatment experience, featuring Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of basal and squamous cell carcinoma.

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology) (PRNewswire)

"Now that the nonsurgical GentleCure treatment is available, patients with common skin cancer can fear less knowing that there are proven alternatives to surgery," notes SkinCure Oncology President Kerwin Brandt.

Each year, some 3.3 million Americans are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer, with some 2,000 deaths resulting. While physicians traditionally opted to perform Mohs surgery on patients with these cancers, Image-Guided SRT is now the noninvasive standard of care.

With Mohs, the doctor uses a scalpel to trim away suspicious tissue until microscopic examination of samples shows that all the cancer is removed. But with Image-Guided SRT, which has a 99.3 percent cure rate for early-stage nonmelanoma cancer, low-level x-rays are directed at the cancer over a series of short office visits. Ultrasound imaging enables more precise targeting of the treatment and allows patients to actually see the progress of the treatment. With Image-Guided SRT, there is no cutting, bleeding, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgeries.

"Surgery of any kind can be somewhat frightening," says Lisa Brandt, GentleCure's director of patient education and advocacy. "We are encouraging patients to fear less, knowing there are alternatives to surgery. The GentleCure experience is rapidly becoming available in dermatology offices nationwide, so patients should not put off routine skin exams or delay a painless cure."

"Noninvasive treatment options are available for most patients with early-stage basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma," said Daniel Ladd, D.O., FAOCD, FAAD, medical director of SkinCure Oncology. "Patients deserve to be fully informed about all their treatment options. In fact, dermatologists, as skin cancer experts, should be required to discuss all available treatment options with their patients before determining, together, which option will benefit them most."

Dr. Ladd noted that simple precautions can dramatically reduce the risk of getting skin cancer, such as using high-SPF sunscreen, wearing sun-protective clothing, minimizing sun exposure, and avoiding indoor tanning devices. "Because the risk for skin cancer exists year-round, these precautions should be taken at all times, and it's critical to get skin check-ups from your dermatologist or other healthcare provider on a regular basis," he said.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the national provider of GentleCure™, a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to physician offices. Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 practitioners across the country, and more than 50,000 patients have successfully experienced GentleCure over the last six years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology