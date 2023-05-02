Amplifire and BioIntelliSense Partner to Accelerate Continuous Care from In-Hospital to Home with Science-based, Adaptive Clinical Training

Amplifire and BioIntelliSense are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to couple award-winning patient monitoring solutions and innovative, brain science-based clinical training to accelerate and scale continuous care models from in-hospital to home.

BOULDER, Colo. and DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Factor, Inc. (" Amplifire "), the leading adaptive eLearning and content creation platform leveraging advances in brain science, has announced a collaboration with BioIntelliSense , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to provide an integrated solution to help healthcare professionals perform at their highest potential. The collaboration combines each company's data science capabilities to optimize successful clinical workflow integration and support full-scale utilization of the FDA-cleared BioButton® and AlertWatch® solutions from in-hospital to home. This solution set is poised to enable improved provider satisfaction, workflow efficiency and cost savings for health systems.

By pairing BioIntelliSense solutions with the Amplifire platform, care providers have a unique opportunity to apply BioButton and AlertWatch technologies best practices and to see their value demonstrated in practical clinical applications. Built on patented cognitive science discoveries, the Amplifire adaptive platform finds and fixes learners' knowledge gaps, uncertainties, and misinformation and demonstrates proof of learning in a fraction of the time of legacy training solutions. Coupled with the BioButton multi-parameter monitoring and its algorithmic-based insights, healthcare professionals focus on caregiving rather than manual data collection. In a time of record burnout, these solutions offer greater workflow efficiency and support to healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to partner with BioIntelliSense to offer a unique and innovative solution to healthcare providers," said Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire. "By combining our adaptive learning platform with BioIntelliSense's continuous health monitoring solution, we can help caregivers better understand and manage their patients' needs."

"Under this collaboration with Amplifire, we are creating a comprehensive training solution that streamlines the adoption and scaling of our continuous patient monitoring solution for healthcare providers to deliver better care," said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. "Together, we can improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and enhance the wellbeing of both patients and caregivers."

Furthermore, BioIntelliSense courseware will be available for use to improve patient care through the Amplifire Healthcare Alliance, a collaborative ecosystem where the world's leading health systems co-develop both clinical and non-clinical solutions that solve some of the most complex challenges in care delivery, quality, safety and risk mitigation.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation adaptive learning platform with more than three billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive and learning science to create a personalized learning pathways and drive successful outcomes. The platform's adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable learner insights.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM) from in-hospital to home. Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience.

The FDA-cleared BioButton® wearable device and AlertWatch® clinical intelligence solution makes patient monitoring and early detection simple™. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical-grade continuous care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining continuous patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.

