Leading Software Development Platform, Gigster, Hires Shawn Mohr as Chief Revenue Officer

>>Experienced strategic leader, Shawn Mohr, joins Gigster as Chief Revenue Officer to help guide the AI software development platform to new levels of growth and transformation amid the future of work.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigster, a top-tier software development services company, is proud to announce the appointment of Shawn Mohr as their new Chief Revenue Officer. With 25 years of distinguished executive leadership experience, Mohr will play a crucial role in fueling Gigster's growth and broadening the reach of its cutting-edge solutions.

Shawn Mohr's appointment signals Gigster and Ionic's readiness to embark on a new phase of accelerated growth.

Mohr's extensive background in sales, marketing, corporate development and operations spans both publicly-traded companies and startups in a variety of industries. As a thought leader in the future of work, HR technology, and talent marketplaces, Mohr is highly qualified to drive Gigster's expansion.

"I am honored to be joining Gigster as the new Chief Revenue Officer," said Mohr. "The company's platform is revolutionizing the way businesses approach software development, and I am thrilled to contribute to such an innovative team."

Gigster's new CRO comes during a time of significant transformation for the software delivery platform. Since its 2021 acquisition by Ionic Partners, Gigster has forged partnerships with numerous solutions providers and agencies in emerging tech sectors. The Gigster Talent Network has also expanded to thousands of software developers, engineers, designers, and product managers globally.

"We're excited to have Shawn Mohr join Gigster as our CRO," said Andy Tryba, Co-founder and CEO of Ionic Partners and CEO of Gigster. "His expertise will be invaluable in driving our growth. Shawn's passion and vision for the future of work align perfectly with Gigster's mission."

Mohr's appointment signals Gigster and Ionic's readiness to embark on a new phase of accelerated growth. Gigster's distributed talent teams approach is ideally positioned for companies seeking to capitalize on emerging technologies while minimizing the expense of large in-house development teams. Leveraging AI-powered project management and software development processes, Gigster empowers businesses of all sizes to innovate at scale and harness the human cloud.

For more information about Gigster, and to discover how the company is pioneering the adoption of distributed teams in the future of work, please visit www.gigster.com, www.linkedin.com/in/shawnmohr/, or follow @trygigster on Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Gigster