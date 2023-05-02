Lit Communities Sponsors Pro ATV Rider Jessica Elioff from Medina County, Ohio

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lit Communities – a pioneering provider of broadband internet infrastructure nationwide – is now the first corporate sponsor for a pioneer herself in the grueling sport of ATV racing.

Jessica Elioff had only been racing four-wheelers competitively for two years when she became the first female to win the adult ATV amateur overall title in the Eastern Racing Offroad Championships (EROC) in the True MX harescramble series.

That was in 2020. Elioff now competes on the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Tour, where she already has notched a win in the WXC Pro Class and is off to a quick start in the 2023 season, with two top 10 finishes in her first three events.

Elioff's day job is as a landscaper, where she came to Lit Communities' attention while she was working as a subcontractor for Lit Fiber – Medina, an affiliate of Lit Communities that provides broadband internet services across Medina County, OH including her home community of Valley City.

"We were excited to hear of Jessica's accomplishments and promising career and we're proud to have her represent Lit's name as she competes up and down the East Coast," said Brian Snider, Lit Communities CEO.

Elioff, 28, grew up riding dirt bikes, ATVs, and snowmobiles but had never raced ATVs competitively before she married her husband, local firefighter Alex Elioff, in 2017. She soon took up his hobby, which now involves two- to three-hour races through woods and around boulders on 10- to 12-mile courses with 200 to 500 competitors each weekend from Indiana and Ohio through South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Elioff says all her sponsorships until now have involved racing equipment and that this is her first direct support. She says it will go a long way toward paying for their biggest expenses such as parts and fuel. "Racing is a very expensive hobby, and this has really helped tremendously," she says. "I'm proud to represent Lit Communities and excited that they want to get involved in our sport."

