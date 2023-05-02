From the Red Sea Shores to The Mediterranean, The Palace Accommodation From Four Seasons Egypt Welcomes Guests to a Palatial Summer Escape

Fashioned for the world's elite, The "Palace" accommodation is now seasonally available to guests

EGYPT, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh is officially welcoming guests to the new luxury suite accommodation, The Palace. A setting for travelers to lavish in sophistication and reside like royalty along the property's sparkling beachfront, The Palace offers the largest signature suite in the city and will be open seasonally from May to October to maximize the Egyptian summer months. This milestone commemorates the completion of the multi-million-dollar expansion which doubled the size of the Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh property.

Detailed to Four Seasons highest standards, The Palace is pointedly fashioned for royalty, celebrities, and the world's elite to enjoy as a fully self-contained sanctuary, with private amenities such as a pool, fitness and spa treatment rooms, a dressing room and office space, and complete residence facilities. An impressive 565 square meters (6,082 square feet), The Palace is fully, elegantly and attentively arrayed for the heights of luxury hospitality.

"We are so excited to invite affluent travelers to embrace the beauty of the Red Sea coast in a luxury seaside setting that is truly unlike any other in the region," said Leon Baum, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh. "Named 'The Palace' to relay its status as an accommodation beyond what even dedicated Four Seasons travelers can expect, the luxuries and amenities of our newest signature suite are plenty, as is the privacy."

The standalone Palace is surrounded by a fully furnished garden looking onto a one-kilometer beachfront just beyond the sand. Designed as an open-air, indoor-outdoor setting with access directly from each bedroom, the living room, and the arrival foyer. The terrace is arrayed with comfortable lounge furniture for alfresco dining and luxuriating beneath the sun and stars. It's also the place to relax between dips in the private 40 square meter (430 square foot) pool and jetted tub.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows provide sweeping views of the Red Sea and surrounding greenery allowing generous sunlight to brighten the rooms whereas the lighting throughout The Palace is a scene all its own: playful, striking and natural, including artful table lamps and wall sconces as well as frosted glass cloud-shaped chandeliers.

From the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Shores, guests that would like to experience the same luxury along Egypt's extended shores, The Palace at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria is located on the tip of the Hotel's peninsula and surrounded by the sea, sprawling over a total of 35,844 square feet. The Palace boasts exceptional privacy yet is easily connected to the rest of the Hotel where guests can dine in one of the many restaurants, play an on-site round of tennis, or explore an authentic fishing experience with a local guide.

Indoors, the light-filled living area forms the hub of the suite, filled with artful design details and hand-picked accessories, as well as plenty of seating areas for socializing and dining. Outdoors is The Palace's main raison d'être, with a 300-metre (984 foot) full-size landscaped swimming pool with a built-in whirlpool, perfect for long summer days spent splashing in the sun, or for lounging with a good book and a cooling drink.

The large sun terrace, surrounded by 300-degree views of the sea, is dotted with loungers, outdoor sofas, poolside dining tables and shady canopies, creating individual seating areas that give everyone their own space, as well of options for getting together. It's the perfect place for soaking up the sun's rays and appreciating the special location of The Palace, secreted away from the rest of the Hotel.

"The Palace is introducing a new type of summer getaway in Alexandria, reconnecting repeat guests to memories of this favorite destination. It's the perfect place to host a lavish gathering on the edge of the Mediterranean with personalized service around the clock, or to use as a base for discovering the city's history and sights," said Nihat Yucel, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria. "The Palace's size and location are unlike anything that currently exists in Alexandria, and it's designed to be as flexible as possible to suit the wishes of our guests."

Ideal for entertaining or extended stays with family and friends, each Palace is spaciously sized to comfortably accommodate seven guests across three bedrooms, and many more for intimate events held indoors or poolside.

The Palace suite at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh is available for reservation on res.alexandria@fourseasons.com or by calling +2-069-360-3555 and at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano on res.alexandria@fourseasons.com or by calling +2-03-581-8222.

