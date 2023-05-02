SIGNATURE WAFER & CHOCOLATE CO. PARTNERS WITH COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS

Coyne PR Charged with Driving Awareness through Earned Media, Sampling and Influencer Engagement

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co., the largest wafer manufacturer in the U.S., has partnered with Coyne Public Relations to drive awareness and trial of its latest snack bar launch with the makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter.

Coyne PR is utilizing a strategic, multi-phased approach which includes trade specific outreach to reach key industry stakeholders, as well as a regional sampling initiative to get product directly into the hands of consumers in key markets.

"Consumer snacking behavior remains at an all-time high, making it a great time to launch a delicious, quality product in partnership with a beloved name brand," said Tim Schramm, Executive Vice President, Coyne PR. "With Coyne's vast experience in the snacking category, coupled with our expansive media relationships, we are thrilled to help drive excitement and sales."

Signature Wafer's lasted product line is now available in three flavors at Costco stores in the Northwest. For more information, visit the Signature Wafers website at www.signaturewafers.com.

ABOUT SIGNATURE WAFER & CHOCOLATE CO.

Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co. is the largest wafer manufacturer in the U.S. and produces a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products, including a variety of formats such as Sugar, Sugar-Free, Kosher, Gluten-Free, Natural Ingredients, Fortified, and Low-Carb. American-made and proud, Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co. was established in 1973 and has created numerous jobs while bringing the heritage of wafer-making to Ripon, WI.

About Coyne Public Relations

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as "The Best Place to Work," we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries and six continents through our partnership in The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world's most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, visit www.coynepr.com.

