WiMi Hologram Cloud Is Training An AIHolo Robot to Generate 3D Holograms

BEIJING, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is training an AIHolo robot to generate 3D holograms for users using AI from neural networks, which can go through the instructions in the training prompts and provide detailed responses. It can automatically generate multiple holograms for users based on AI understanding upon request. The AIHolo robot uses OpenAI-Photo open-source image generation to intelligently identify local items, depth of field, depth, and phase of images and then uses a complementary difference algorithm to process 3D holographic image pixels with high precision.

In the initial stage, human feedback is used to train AIHolo intensively. A human-supervised strategy is applied to prepare an initial AIHolo model. Through AI training, the engineer gives instructions and provides practice subjects. On the back end, the training engineer can access the model to write programs that help AIHolo generate holograms with the cooperation of hologram engineers.

Optimization models must then be built to create reinforcement learning optimization logic by collecting and comparing at least two or more models ranked by quality. Thus, multiple AI training engineers would instruct AIHolo to collect different comparison data, sample numerous results, and then compare and rank them manually. Proximal Policy Optimization is then considered to fine-tune the model and repeated several times to continuously iterate on the optimized model.

AIHolo may also have many problems and limitations because AI is a computer program that requires a human to do the initial model training and design the training technology framework. For example, a user who gives untrained domain and expression logic may generate results different from the user envisioned. AIHolo also needs to avoid responding to sensitive and harmful commands or generating biased 3D holograms. This requires censorship to stop such unsafe content. Of course, it is also possible that some false positives and missed critical information may come out, which requires the following collection of user feedback to help AIHolo improve and optimize the system. Users may provide unclear instructions that make AIHolo ask further questions or guess the user's intention through its understanding, which does not get the best result. Therefore, subsequent user involvement is needed to train and optimize AIHolo together and iterate continuously.

The launch of AIHolo will likely change the entire 3D holographic mapping field, potentially changing some of the ways 3D holographic mapping engineers used to work and improving the efficiency of businesses. WiMi's AIHolo will provide convenience and a variety of options for users.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

