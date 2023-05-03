Blackwatch International to Provide Enterprise Infrastructure Services for USPTO

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $68 million contract with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to provide Enterprise Infrastructure Product Line Rapid Phase Production engineering, operations, and maintenance support for more than 13,000 Linux, Windows, and Virtual servers across two data centers and multiple cloud environments. These services are vital as USPTO's modernization strategy leverages innovative technologies as the mission critical catalyst to encourage innovation and scientific and technical advancement through the preservation, classification, and dissemination of patent and trademark information.

"USPTO is on the leading edge of agile transformation. We are excited to implement agile processes and procedures as part of the USPTO New Ways of Working to deliver and measure business value," Blackwatch President Cliff Webster said. "This contract presents a significant opportunity for Blackwatch to enhance the services we provide to Federal organizations"

The USPTO advises the President of the United States, the Secretary of Commerce, and U.S. government agencies on intellectual property (IP) policy, protection, and enforcement; and promotes stronger and more effective IP protection around the world. The USPTO furthers effective IP protection for U.S. innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide by working with other agencies to secure strong IP provisions in free trade and other international agreements. The USPTO carries out its mission by examining patent and trademark applications, issuing patents and registering trademarks, disseminating patent and trademark information to the public, and encouraging a domestic and international climate in which intellectual property can flourish.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with USPTO to help deliver safe, secure, and agile infrastructure services by engineering, implementing, and transitioning to automated server provisioning, containers, and cloud capabilities. This support provides another example of our team's dedication to delivering technologies and services that support our customers efforts to solve their most critical mission challenges," said David Wolf, Blackwatch's Senior Vice President of Operations.

