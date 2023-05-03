Cadence Leverages IBM Cloud HPC to Accelerate Electronic Chip and System Design Software Development

As part of Cadence's hybrid, multi-cloud strategy, IBM Cloud HPC is helping perform large-scale tasks with speed

ARMONK, N.Y., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBM (IBM: NYSE) announced Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS), is leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) with IBM Cloud HPC to help develop its chip and system design software faster. With more than 30 years of computational software experience, Cadence helps companies deliver innovative electronic products, including chips, boards and systems for dynamic market applications such as hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM) (PRNewswire)

Building on its decades long history of delivering electronic design innovation and offering hosted design services, Cadence started its public cloud journey in 2016 and has since evolved to adopt a hybrid, multi-cloud approach, which includes IBM. The company has leveraged multiple research and development (R&D) workloads in IBM Cloud to achieve a variety of benefits, including those related to resiliency, performance, security, compliance and total cost of ownership.

With the integrated IBM Spectrum LSF deployed in a hybrid cloud solution for HPC, Cadence is able to flexibly manage its compute-intensive workloads on-premises and in the cloud with high levels of resiliency and performance. Using IBM HPC both on-prem and on IBM Cloud, Cadence can take advantage of the solution to address compute demand peaks while helping to mitigate the risk of downtime, which benefits enablement of strategic R&D work.

"As Cadence continues to drive computational software innovation, continuity is critical when it comes to optimizing operations across our business unit teams who are responsible for delivering chip and system design software to customers at a rapid pace. Leveraging IBM Cloud as part of our multi-cloud environment and IBM Spectrum LSF as the HPC workload scheduler, we've successfully achieved high-compute utilization, which lets us efficiently utilize our cloud budget and streamline our computational workload," said Tarak Ray, corporate vice president and chief information officer, Cadence.

"As organizations modernize, IBM is committed to helping Cadence make the best workload placement decisions for their business based on resiliency, performance, security, compliance requirements and total cost of ownership. For IBM clients like Cadence, demanding HPC workloads require higher utilization capabilities, and with a hybrid cloud solution, they can better manage peak workloads. IBM Cloud HPC is designed to deliver increased storage performance, greater compute power and higher levels of security and with these capabilities we are helping Cadence improve HPC for computational software workload performance and drive overall efficiency," said Rohit Badlaney, GM, Industry Cloud Platforms & Solutions, IBM.

With IBM Cloud for HPC integrated with IBM Spectrum LSF, Cadence reports it is able to perform more regressions, and as a result, can support more predictable and faster time to value. Bringing IBM's longstanding experience in workload management and scheduling with IBM Spectrum LSF together with IBM Cloud for HPC provides the Cadence team with added value. As enterprises like Cadence work continuously to remain competitive, IBM Cloud HPC helps overcome large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight.

Contact

IBM Communications

Kate Gazzillo

Kate.gazzillo@ibm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IBM