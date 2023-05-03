CHARLES & KEITH welcomes Han So Hee to the CHARLES & KEITH Family as its newest ambassador

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Han So Hee has been announced as the newest global brand ambassador of CHARLES & KEITH, joining the brand's growing family.

"Han So Hee embodies the spirit of CHARLES & KEITH with her authentic individuality, confidence and creativity. We are delighted to welcome her onboard the CHARLES & KEITH Family and inspire new possibilities together," said brand co-founder, Keith Wong.

Han So Hee is set to star in the brand's Fall Winter 2023 campaign which will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.

