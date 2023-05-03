Kickstart a Summer of Better Sleep with Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale

Shoppers Can Save Big with the Hottest Deals of the Year

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is celebrating summer early with its annual Memorial Day Sale. Shoppers can get ahead of the summer sleep slump with big savings on top-rated mattresses and bedding accessories.

Mattress Firm shoppers can save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands, as well as bring home a king mattress for the price of a queen or upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin. Additionally, customers can create their own "sleep-cation" destination with a FREE adjustable base (with qualifying purchase).

May is also Better Sleep Month and the longer, warmer days of summer are notorious for disrupting a great night of sleep. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleep sanctuary, and Mattress Firm has your ticket to better Zzz's with their Low-Price Guarantee on America's top brands.

Don't hit snooze on these deals during Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale (May 3 – June 6):

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $700 2 on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base 3 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

Save up to 50% off 4 mattresses from top brands (Queens start at $179 )

Save up to 50% off select Sleepy's products 5 for a limited time (5/13 - 5/15)

Get 3% cash back with 24 months financing on qualifying purchases6

Online Exclusives:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders save an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more7

Better sleep is within reach at your neighborhood Mattress Firm store. To find the perfect mattress based on your individual sleep needs, shoppers can speak with a Mattress Firm Sleep Expert® at their local store, as well as utilize the MattressMatcher on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit mattressfirm.com/sale.

1King Bed for Queen Price, Queen Bed for Twin Price

Offer valid 5/3/23 – 6/6/23. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Save up to $700

Offer valid 5/3/23 – 6/6/23. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $700). Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home; other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3Free Adjustable Base

Offer valid 5/3/23 – 6/6/23. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $899 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid on complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

4Special Savings

Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Delivery restrictions apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

5Sleepys Flash Sale

Sale valid 5/13/23 – 5/15/23. Save up to 50% on select products. Offer valid only on models indicated. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

6Earn 3% cash back with 24 months financing

Offer available online and at participating stores. Subject to credit approval. 3% cash back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum cash back limit of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address within 6 to 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received after 8 weeks, call 1 (866) 419-4001 or visit mattressfirm.sendmyrewards.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 9/6/2023 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail.

Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The funds associated to this Card expire 6 months from the activation date. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Not valid on previous purchases. See Sleep Expert for details.

Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required. See store for details.

7Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com , and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

