Iberostar's Founder and Chairman, Miguel Fluxà Rosselló, Recognized as Forbes' Best CEO of 2023 in Spain

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel Fluxà Rosselló, founder and chairman of Spanish hotel and resort group, Iberostar, has been named as Forbes' Best CEO of 2023 in Spain. The prestigious recognition spotlights Mr. Fluxà's exceptional leadership and legacy in growing Iberostar Group into a global hospitality brand with an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the environment.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition from Forbes Spain. We are a family company with strong values that have helped us shape Iberostar's corporate culture based on quality and long-term sustainability," said Fluxà Rosselló. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of so many collaborators and professionals who have accompanied us throughout all these years and to the more than 30,000 people who today share our vision and passion for this industry."

Under Mr. Fluxà's leadership, Iberostar has become a pioneer in responsible tourism. Through a framework that focuses on people as the lifeblood of the business, and on the oceans through its Wave of Change movement, Iberostar has become an international leader with an extraordinary track record of sustainable practices. In 2020, Iberostar presented its 2030 Agenda, focused on eliminating waste, sourcing responsible seafood, neutralizing carbon emissions, and improving the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels. One of Iberostar's main commitments is reaching carbon neutrality by 2030, 20 years ahead of the industry's global target.

Fluxà's vision has also led to significant growth for Iberostar. This year, the company celebrates 40 years since the brand was launched in 1983 with seven hotels in Majorca – today, Iberostar has over 100 properties in 16 countries, with expansion plans in new markets all over the world. Furthermore, in November 2022, Iberostar signed a long–term commercial alliance with InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), where Iberostar retains 100% ownership of its company, but is also part of IHG's system under the Iberostar Beachfront Resorts brand, becoming the 18th brand for IHG.

Forbes' Best CEO award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the business world, with previous winners including Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella. The recognition, which is awarded by Forbes' publications, is based on a range of factors, including financial performance, leadership style, and impact on industry and society.

The Iberostar Group is a 100% family-owned multinational Spanish company with over 65 years of experience in the tourism industry, as well as entrepreneurial roots dating back to 1877. Its main line of business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio includes over 100 four- and five-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international leader, as it promotes a responsible tourism business model that revolves around caring for both people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company's specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, as well as its efforts to share it with society as a whole.

With sustainability acting as a driving force for business, the Iberostar Group places the circular economy at the heart of its strategy and is working towards its own 2030 Agenda. This involves becoming waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, and 100% responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, as well as improving the health of the ecosystems that surround its hotels, among other goals.

The Group is made up of a global team consisting of more than 30,000 people and 95 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is a leader in quality and is at the forefront of providing an outstanding experience for guests through constant innovation in terms of products and its commitment to digitization.

