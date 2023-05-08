Minnesota Brand, Fizzy THC, Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Dissolvable THC Tablets for Beverages

Local Twin Cities cannabis brand creates water-soluble dissolvable THC tablets to give consumers a new way to enjoy cannabis.

TWIN CITIES, Minn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizzy THC , a provider of dissolvable cannabis products, announced the launch of their flagship product, Fizzy THC Dissolvable Beverage Tablets.

"There have been so many innovative cannabis products that have hit the Twin Cities in the past couple of years. When statute 151.72 passed in 2022, the flood gates opened and Minnesota's cannabis industry has taken off. Our goal is to provide consumers with a new way to enjoy cannabis - with water soluble, dissolvable tablets and products," said David Gonzalez-Cameron, Founder and CEO of Fizzy THC.

Fizzy THC's flagship product, dissolvable tablets for beverages, allows cannabis consumers to infuse their favorite beverages with low doses of THC. Fizzy dissolvable tablets are delta-9, hemp-derived products that are tasteless, odorless, and fast-acting. Consumers can effect to feel effects in as little as 10 minutes.

"Our dissolvable tablets are great for people who want an alternative to alcohol or who want something different from a cannabis seltzer," said Gonzalez-Cameron. "Fizzy tablets gives consumers autonomy to choose what kind of beverage they want to infuse - it can even add an extra punch to beverages already infused with THC."

Fizzy THC dissolvable tablets are one of a variety of products Fizzy offers. In addition to beverage tablets, Fizzy THC produces THC-infused sugar cubes for hot beverages, teeth-whitening THC mints, gummies, and additional products coming out in the next month. Fizzy can be found in dispensaries across the Twin Cities, with their largest presence at Hemp House , who sells Fizzy in stores, online, and even delivers. Fizzy can also be found in coffee shops, bars/restaurants, and barber shops throughout the Twin Cities.

"So many people are canna-curious and the variety of people we've helped has been fascinating. Whether it's a first time consumer or someone who has been enjoying cannabis for some time, there are so many different types of people looking for new ways to consume cannabis. I never expected to be delivering cannabis products to nursing homes, but cannabis is great for pain relief, sleeping, etc. so I shouldn't be that surprised," said Gonzalez-Cameron.

Fizzy THC aims to help consumers 21 and over relax and enjoy cannabis in new places and ways. Whether its a concert, sporting event, day on the lake, or a night on the town, consumers can now infuse their favorite beverages with cannabis.

"Minnesota is on the brink of having a booming cannabis industry. With new legislation, wildly impressive product innovation, and a growing demand, cannabis is going to grow all over the state. These are exciting times and we're just getting started."

About Fizzy THC:

Fizzy THC is home of dissolvable THC tablets and additional dissolvable THC products. Fizzy THC helps consumers infuse their favorite beverages with cannabis and enjoy cannabis on the go. Fizzy THC's mission is to help expose people of all walks of life to the benefits of cannabis. With their low-dosage, hemp-derived, delta-9 products, Fizzy THC makes it easy for anyone to enjoy the relaxing feeling cannabis brings on.

