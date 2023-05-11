HJF Announces 13th Annual Heroes of Military Medicine Awards Honorees

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is pleased to announce the honorees of the 13th annual Heroes of Military Medicine Awards. The special event, held May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C., brings top military medical researchers and practitioners together to salute those who have made exceptional contributions to military medicine. With the support of the Chairman Sponsor, Humana Military , HJF recognizes the heroes who have advanced medicine for our nation's warfighters, veterans, and civilians.

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, hjf.org (PRNewsfoto/Henry M. Jackson Foundation for) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Heroes of Military Medicine Award Honorees are:

The Hero of Military Medicine Civilian Honoree is Mrs. Hollyanne Milley .

The Hero of Military Medicine Ambassador Honoree is Mr. Benjamin Hall , State Department Correspondent for Fox News Channel.

The Heroes of Military Medicine Honorees are:

Army: Colonel (Doctor) Benjamin "Kyle" Potter

Navy: Lieutenant (Doctor) Anna Rayne

Air Force: Major (Doctor) Jonathan Henderson

The Hero of Military Medicine DHA Honoree is Andrew D. Bloom, M.D.

"HJF holds a deep appreciation and high regard for these true military medical heroes," said Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D., HJF President and CEO and retired Army Major General. "Since 2010, HJF has celebrated men and women who exemplify commitment to military medicine for those who need it most—whether warfighters, veterans or civilians. Congratulations to each for their extraordinary achievements."

Each year, three awards are presented to active-duty military medical professionals, one each from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with nominations coming from the Services' respective Surgeon General. Additionally, honorees are recognized with the Military Medicine Ambassador Award, Military Medicine Civilian Award, and Military Medicine DHA Award.

More information about each of this year's award recipients can be found at https://www.hjf.org/hmm-honorees.

About HJF:

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), now celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit www.hjf.org.

CONTACT:

Colleen Franklin

(240) 694-2075

cfranklin@hjf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine