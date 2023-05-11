U.S. News Releases 2023-2024 Best Law and Best Medical Schools

Latest edition sees significant shifts with focus on outcome measures.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today unveiled the 2023-2024 Best Law Schools and Best Medical Schools rankings. This year's rankings place greater emphasis on the results that these graduate schools can deliver. Accordingly, updates were made to the methodology to prioritize outcomes for prospective students.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

"It is vital for law and medical students to be equipped with the skills and experiences necessary to flourish in this ever-changing and complex world," said Eric Gertler, U.S. News executive chairman & CEO. "By focusing on metrics that measure outcomes, our rankings and resources can provide a roadmap for the first step in those students' journeys – their education."

Law Schools



Nearly 60% of the U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings methodology evaluated institutions on their successful placement of graduates and bar passage. With the changes made to the methodology, the following law schools saw a 20+ position increase in their rank compared to last year primarily due to strong performance in outcome metrics:

Duquesne University ( Kline ) (PA) +40

Florida International University +38

University of Oklahoma +37

Marquette University (WI) +34

Texas Tech University +34

University of St. Thomas (MN) +31

Belmont University (TN) +28

University of Kansas +27

Stetson University (FL) +27

St. John's University (NY) +27

University of South Carolina +24

Drake University (IA) +23

Mercer University (George) (GA) +23

Loyola University New Orleans +22

Overall, the top three law schools for 2023-2024 are Stanford and Yale Universities (tied for No. 1), and University of Chicago (No. 3).

Medical Schools



The U.S. News Best Medical Schools rankings evaluate schools on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. The Best Medical Schools: Research rankings also include four heavily factored measures of research productivity and reduced emphasis in peer assessment.

The following Medical Schools: Research saw a 5+ position increase in their rank compared to last year primarily due to outstanding outcome metrics:

Texas A&M University +16

University of Arizona - Tucson +11

University of Connecticut +9

Vanderbilt University (TN) +8

University of Cincinnati +8

University of Minnesota +8

University of California-Irvine +7

Washington University in St. Louis +6

University of Louisville +6

University of New Mexico +6

University of Rochester +5

Overall, the top three Medical Schools: Research for 2023-2024 are Harvard University (No. 1), Johns Hopkins University (No. 2) and University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) (No. 3).



Specialty Rankings

Also included in the 2023-2024 law and medical schools rankings are specialty rankings that allow students to identify areas that are most important to them. These include:

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.