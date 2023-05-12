Keystone Agency Partners Announces Leadership Changes

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners, ("KAP"), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced the appointment of Patrick J. Kinney as President and Board Member effective immediately. Mr. Kinney will assume day-to-day strategic and operational duties from Jeff Turner, who has decided to pursue other opportunities and transition out of his role as CEO. Mr. Turner will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Board through July 31, 2023, to ensure a successful leadership transition.

Mr. Kinney has served as a key strategic advisor to KAP since December 2022 and previously spent nearly four decades at Travelers, where he held numerous leadership positions and was a member of the Travelers Executive Committee. Prior to his retirement from Travelers, he served as EVP of Field Management where he led the company's distribution strategy by partnering with its brokers and agency distributors.

"It's been a privilege to work with the KAP executive leadership team and our agency partners to build a truly differentiated platform with best in class, entrepreneurial agencies," said Mr. Turner. "KAP is well-positioned for its next phase of growth with a world-class leadership team and dedicated board."

"We thank Jeff for his leadership and dedication to building KAP into one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage platforms in the country. The Board is grateful for his commitment to the Company and its agency partners," said David E. Boedker Sr., KAP's Executive Vice Chairman. "We are excited to add a seasoned executive of Patrick's caliber to our leadership team. His integral knowledge of the Company and experience working in partnership with our agencies will ensure a successful transition and enable KAP to remain focused on achieving above-market profitable growth."

"I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to helping KAP accelerate our partnerships with independent agencies. In only three years, KAP has closed 65 deals, indicating significant potential for growth and success," said Kinney. "Insurance is a local business and sales are built on trust. KAP is helping its platform agencies partner together to solve complex issues, accelerate growth, and build deeper client servicing relationships."

Founded in 2020, Keystone Agency Partners is the strategic partner of choice for independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP acquires high-performing agencies to support profitable growth through capital investment resources, value-adding services, and solutions that enhance the entrepreneurial spirit within agency leadership in an operating model KAP describes as "connected autonomy."

